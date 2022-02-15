urgent TENNIS ROUNDUP: Greater Atlanta Christian, Mill Creek split matches From Staff Reports Feb 15, 2022 13 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian’s boys tennis team edged visiting Mill Creek 3-2 Monday.Nico Warner and Jack Gessner won the top two singles spots for the Spartans, whose other point came from Yash Purohit and Ayaan Valiani at No. 2 doubles.BOYS TENNIS Dacula 4, Archer 1LAWRENCEVILLE — Dacula got a singles sweep in a 4-1 win over Archer on Monday.The Falcons (1-2) got wins from Hoang V, Jacob Jenkins and Mims Mobley in singles, as well as a victory at No. 2 doubles from An Pham and Lougen Mobley.Hebron 4, Prince Avenue 1DACULA — Hebron Christian swept the singles matches Monday in a 4-1 win over Prince Avenue Christian.Caleb Olariu, Chris Spengler and Jonah Hughes earned the singles wins, while the Lions also got a point from Ryan Stokes and Ashton Smith at No. 2 doubles.GIRLS TENNIS Mill Creek 5, GAC 0NORCROSS — Kayla Bui, Maddie Yang and Emily Miller won in singles Monday as Mill Creek blanked Greater Atlanta Christian 5-0.The Hawks’ doubles wins came from Dekota Taylor and Brooklyn Colavito at No. 1, and Tatum Coy and Gabi Griffin at No. 2.Dacula 4, Archer 1LAWRENCEVILLE — Dacula won both doubles matches Monday in a 3-2 victory over Archer.The Falcons (1-2) got doubles wins from Deborah Ale and Amaya Bradford at No. 1, and Chisom Ogbonna and Cathryn Kelly at No. 2.Ella Xiong won at No. 1 singles for Dacula’s other points.Hebron 5, Prince Avenue 0DACULA — Hebron Christian blanked Prince Avenue Christian 5-0 on Monday.Amanda Meyers, Jordan Lanham and Mary Rene Quarles won singles matches. The Lions' doubles winners were Hoake Mazzawi and Bella Balkcom at No. 1, and Ansley Higdon and Ameerah Mesidor at No. 2. 