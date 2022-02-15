GAC logo.png

NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian’s boys tennis team edged visiting Mill Creek 3-2 Monday.

Nico Warner and Jack Gessner won the top two singles spots for the Spartans, whose other point came from Yash Purohit and Ayaan Valiani at No. 2 doubles.

BOYS TENNIS

Dacula 4, Archer 1

LAWRENCEVILLE — Dacula got a singles sweep in a 4-1 win over Archer on Monday.

The Falcons (1-2) got wins from Hoang V, Jacob Jenkins and Mims Mobley in singles, as well as a victory at No. 2 doubles from An Pham and Lougen Mobley.

Hebron 4, Prince Avenue 1

DACULA — Hebron Christian swept the singles matches Monday in a 4-1 win over Prince Avenue Christian.

Caleb Olariu, Chris Spengler and Jonah Hughes earned the singles wins, while the Lions also got a point from Ryan Stokes and Ashton Smith at No. 2 doubles.

GIRLS TENNIS

Mill Creek 5, GAC 0

NORCROSS — Kayla Bui, Maddie Yang and Emily Miller won in singles Monday as Mill Creek blanked Greater Atlanta Christian 5-0.

The Hawks’ doubles wins came from Dekota Taylor and Brooklyn Colavito at No. 1, and Tatum Coy and Gabi Griffin at No. 2.

Dacula 4, Archer 1

LAWRENCEVILLE — Dacula won both doubles matches Monday in a 3-2 victory over Archer.

The Falcons (1-2) got doubles wins from Deborah Ale and Amaya Bradford at No. 1, and Chisom Ogbonna and Cathryn Kelly at No. 2.

Ella Xiong won at No. 1 singles for Dacula’s other points.

Hebron 5, Prince Avenue 0

DACULA — Hebron Christian blanked Prince Avenue Christian 5-0 on Monday.

Amanda Meyers, Jordan Lanham and Mary Rene Quarles won singles matches. The Lions’ doubles winners were Hoake Mazzawi and Bella Balkcom at No. 1, and Ansley Higdon and Ameerah Mesidor at No. 2.

