SUWANEE — Paige Graves and Jesse Jose posted a win at No. 2 doubles to seal Duluth’s 3-2 win over Collins Hill on Thursday.
The Wildcats swept the doubles points with Ruby Kim and Shinby Kim winning at No. 2. Duluth got its singles point from Chrysten Jackson at No. 2.
GIRLS TENNIS
Norcross 3, Lakeside 2
NORCROSS — Norcross edged Lakeside-DeKalb 3-2 in its season opener Tuesday.
Elena Duva and Chloe Karwisch won in singles, while Averi Little and Amy Lokhorst won at No. 1 doubles.
Discovery 5, Meadowcreek 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Discovery defeated Meadowcreek 5-0 Thursday in its season opener.
Marist 5, GAC 0
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian fell 5-0 to Marist in its season opener Thursday.
Providence 5, Tucker 0
LILBURN — Providence Christian blanked Tucker 5-0 on Thursday.
Sydney Hrehor, Shina Pendleton and Nicole Wieczynski swept the singles matches for the Storm. Mackenzie Neuhart and Campbell Graham won at No. 1 doubles, and Lily Hinson and Hayden Skinner claimed the No. 2 doubles point.
BOYS TENNIS
Duluth 5, Collins Hill 0
SUWANEE — Duluth defeated Collins Hill 5-0 in a non-region match Thursday.
Eddie Holman and Nick Chao won at No. 1 doubles, and Alex Vuong and Jonathon Jose won at No. 2 to give the Wildcats a doubles sweep. John Humphreys, Daniel Lee and Adithya Jhabvala won in singles for Duluth.
Discovery 5, Meadowcreek 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Discovery defeated Meadowcreek 5-0 Thursday in its season opener.
Tucker 4, Providence 1
LILBURN — Providence Christian fell 4-1 to Tucker on Thursday.
Andrew Cuttino and David Bartkowiak picked up the Storm’s only point at No. 1 doubles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.