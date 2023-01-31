LAWRENCEVILLE — Justin Lee, Binson Le and Daniel Kim won in singles Tuesday as Collins Hill defeated Archer 5-0 in boys tennis.
Owen Brady and John Kim gave the Eagles a win at No. 1 doubles, while Abdou Djermakoye and Dylan Ton won at No. 2.
BOYS TENNIS
Buford 5, Cherokee Bluff 0
BUFORD — Buford defeated Cherokee Bluff 5-0 behind singles wins from James Troutt, Brent Sherman and Myles Carbis.
The Wolves also got doubles wins from Owen Sampers and Jack Hall at No. 1, and Jackson Maloney and Eshaan Patel at No. 2.
GAC 4, Lakeside 0
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian topped Lakeside-DeKalb 4-0 on Tuesday, improving to 2-0 on the season.
Jason Kim and Martin Ticona won at the top two singles spots, while Ayaan Valiani had his No. 3 singles match suspended by rain. Jack Gessner and Nico Warner won at No. 1 doubles, as did the No. 2 doubles team of Yash Purohit and Jack Morrison.
GIRLS TENNIS
Archer 4, Collins Hill 1
LAWRENCEVILLE — Archer defeated Collins Hill 4-1 Tuesday.
Collins Hill’s win came in singles from Maria Bonciu.
Buford 4, Cherokee Bluff 1
BUFORD — Taylor Aycock, Berkley Clark and Hannah Davidson swept the singles matches Tuesday as Buford beat Cherokee Bluff 4-1.
The other Wolves point came from the No. 1 doubles team of Abigail Foretic and Delaney Richards.
