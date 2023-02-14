ALPHARETTA — Buford swept host Denmark in tennis matches on Monday.
The Wolves won the boys match 4-1, and pulled out a 3-2 win in the girls match.
James Troutt, Myles Carbis and Brent Sherman gave the Buford boys three singles wins, while the No. 2 doubles team of Luke Clark and Owen Sampers also earned a point.
Taylor Aycock and Berkley Clark won the top two singles lines for the Buford girls, whose other point came from the No. 2 doubles tandem of Ella Place and Taylor Baucum.
GIRLS TENNIS
Collins Hill 3, Grayson 2
SUWANEE — Collins Hill swept the singles matches in a 3-2 win over Grayson on Monday.
Katherine Grados, Dom Goodman and Maria Bonciu were the Eagles’ winners.
BOYS TENNIS
Grayson 3, Collins Hill 2
SUWANEE — Grayson edged Collins Hill 3-2 on Monday.
Collins Hill got its points from Abdou Djermakoye at No. 3 singles, and from the No. 1 doubles team of Owen Brady and Dylan Ton.
