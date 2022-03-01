BUFORD — Buford opened 8-AAAAAA play with a 5-0 shutout of Lanier on Tuesday.
The Wolves (6-1) swept the singles points with wins from Dean Kingsley, James Troutt and Leyton Grothe. Grayson Gilbert and Miller Troutt won at No. 1 doubles, and Brent Sherman and Matthew Maurer won at No. 2 doubles.
BOYS TENNIS
Mill Creek 4, Mountain View 1
LAWRENCEVILLE — David Izadi, Colby Hayes and Chris Jin won singles matches Tuesday as Mill Creek defeated Mountain View 4-1.
The Hawks also earned the No. 1 doubles point with the team of Brendan Brannock and Grant Zari.
Hebron 3, Dacula 2
DACULA — Caleb Olariu and Porter Josephson won the top two singles lines Tuesday in Hebron Christian’s 3-2 victory over Dacula.
Will Bogdan and Ty Warbington earned a point for the Lions at No. 1 doubles.
Wesleyan 5, Galloway 0
ATLANTA — Wesleyan blanked Galloway 5-0 on Tuesday.
Nick Follet, Connor Hewiston and Jake Deadewyler swept the singles matches, while the doubles wins came from Jay Arora and John Perrins at No. 1, and Aiden Abraham and Matt Godfrey at No. 2.
GIRLS TENNIS
Mill Creek 5, Mountain View 0
LAWRENCEVILLE — Mill Creek blanked Mountain View 5-0 for a win in 8-AAAAAAA play on Tuesday.
Kayla Bui, Maddie Yang and Brooklyn Colavito posted singles wins for the Hawks. Dekota Taylor and Tatum Coy won at No. 1 doubles, as did the No. 2 doubles team of Emily Miller and Gabby Dejan.
Buford 4, Lanier 1
BUFORD — Buford defeated Lanier 4-1 in its 8-AAAAAA opener on Tuesday.
The Wolves (6-1) swept the doubles points with the teams of Kylie McCammon and Delaney Richards at No. 1 and Hannah Davidson and Abigail Foretic at No. 2. Berkley Clark (No. 2) and Marigrace Crossett (No. 3) earned singles wins for Buford.
Lanier’s Jaelyn Smith won at No. 1 singles.
Hebron 5, Dacula 0
DACULA — Amanda Meyers, Jordan Lanham and Mary Rene Quarles won singles matches Tuesday in Hebron Christian’s 5-0 win over Dacula.
The doubles winners were Hoake Mazzawi and Bella Balkcom at No. 1 and Ansley Higdon and Ameerah Mesidor at No. 2.
Wesleyan 5, Galloway 0
ATLANTA — Lauren Tucker, Livi Stolle and Jennifer Noel won singles matches Tuesday as Wesleyan blanked Galloway.
The Wolves got doubles points from Katherine Scott and Tinsley Bertram at No. 1, and Caroline Scott and Olivia Noel at No. 2.
