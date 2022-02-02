SNELLVILLE — A doubles sweep helped Brookwood’s girls tennis team to a season-opening 4-1 win over Collins Hill on Tuesday.
The team of Jenna Herren and Matea Andelic won at No. 1 doubles, as did the tandem of Shayda Torab and Isabel Sanchez at No. 2. Jaala Screws and Saxon Williams earned Brookwood’s singles wins.
GIRLS TENNIS
Mill Creek 3, Norcross 2
NORCROSS — Maddie Yang and Emily Miller picked up singles wins Tuesday in Mill Creek’s 3-2 win over Norcross.
The Hawks’ other point came from Tatum Coy and Gabby Griffin at No. 2 doubles.
Providence 5, Berkmar 0
LILBURN — Host Providence Christian got singles wins from Nicole Wieczynski, Lily Hinson and Natalie Solano in a 5-0 win over Berkmar on Tuesday.
Mackenzie Neuhart and Campbell Graham won at No. 1 doubles, and Hayden Skinner and Vivian Jia won at No. 2 doubles.
BOYS TENNIS
Brookwood 5, Collins Hill 0
SNELLVILLE — Rishi Krishnamurthy, Raymond Liu and Matthew Xiu won in singles Tuesday as Brookwood opened the season with a 5-0 win over Collins Hill.
Evan Burnley and Kapil Shankar won at No. 1 doubles, while Teo Asteghne and Ethan Nguyen won at No. 2 doubles.
Providence 5, Berkmar 0
LILBURN — Providence Christian rolled to a 5-0 win over visiting Berkmar on Tuesday.
The Storm’s Alex Nguyen and Kenneth Rice won the top two singles lines, and the hosts picked up No. 3 singles by default. Tyler Adams and Andrew Jarrett won at No. 1 doubles, as did Peter Lyu and Nathan Hadaway at No. 2 doubles.
Every spring, legions of sports fans turn their attention to college basketball when March Madness takes the national spotlight. Using aggregated Associated Press data, BestOdds has come up with 10 of the biggest—and most unlikely—underdog wins in March Madness history. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.