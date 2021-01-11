The Atlanta Falcons completed a virtual interview Monday with Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith for the team’s head coaching vacancy.
He is the sixth candidate to interview for the position, the team announced. Atlanta previously interviewed interim Falcons head coach Raheem Morris, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy, San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh, Carolina Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady and Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.
The Falcons also are in search of a new general manager.
Beginning on Jan. 4, clubs could begin conducting in-person interviews for head coach and general manager positions with candidates who are not current NFL club employees or whose club is not participating in the postseason.
Virtual interviews for head coach positions could begin with coaches whose clubs have a bye in the first week of the playoffs, and may continue through the conclusion of wild card games on Jan. 10.
Virtual interviews for general managers could begin on Jan. 4. Once a candidate’s employer club is eliminated from the playoffs, in-person interviews may begin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.