Class AAAAAAA State Playoffs, Second Round
Mill Creek Hawks (8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Josh Lovelady
Record: 10-1
Seed: No. 2
Last week: Beat Meadowcreek 59-22
North Cobb Warriors (5-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Shane Queen
Record: 9-2
Seed: No. 1
Last week: Beat Denmark 42-10
While some of the coaches remember, most of the Mill Creek football players were in elementary school the last time the Hawks faced North Cobb. The Warriors edged Mill Creek 42-35 in the 2012 quarterfinals, ending a promising season just short of the Final Four.
The No. 3-ranked Hawks hope for a better result Friday night on the same field against fifth-ranked North Cobb in a game that will be shown statewide on Georgia Public Broadcasting.
Mill Creek got good news on the quarterfinal coin toss this week — with a win over North Cobb, it will get a home game in the Elite Eight — but getting past the Warriors won’t be easy. Their only two losses came in September (21-14 to Buford on Sept. 2 and 20-17 to Northside-Warner Robins on Sept. 16), and they responded from their last loss with a win over Region 6-AAAAAAA champion Milton for the first of seven straight wins.
North Cobb struck for big plays in its first-round win over Denmark — 73- and 90-yard touchdown runs by David Eziomume and a 75-yard pass from Nick Grimstead to T.J. Smith.
Mill Creek hopes to slow down the Warriors’ strong ground game with a defense that impressed in a playoff-opening win over Meadowcreek. The starters held a high-scoring Mustang offense to a single score in building a 45-8 halftime lead.
The defensive standouts in the win over Meadowcreek included Devon Ancrum (six tackles, one for loss, one sack, one fumble recovery), Nic Denick (one sack, one tackle for loss, one blocked FG), Caleb Downs (five tackles, one pass breakup), Langston Agee (four tackles, one sack, one fumble recovery) and Luke Metz (one tackle for loss, one sack, one fumble recovery). Between their play and special teams, the Hawks’ offense was set up in prime position throughout the dominant first half.
The offense took it from there, scoring five TDs on its first 12 snaps. Cam Robinson rushed 11 times for 129 yards (11.7 per carry) and four touchdowns in the first round, giving him 1,109 rushing yards and 16 total TDs on the season. Kevin Mitchell had five carries for 56 yards and two TDs, while Hayden Clark (9-for-12 passing, 161 yards, two TDs), Makhail Wood (three catches, 84 yards, TD) and Brendan Jenkins (two catches, 20 yards) fared well despite limited work. Aidan Banfield had the line’s top grade with a pair of pancake blocks.
Clark has 1,808 passing yards and 21 TDs to just one interception this season, with Wood (38 catches, 717 yards, eight TDs) and Jenkins (32 catches, 339 yards, six TDs) leading the wideouts.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
TV: GPB
Last meeting: North Cobb won 42-35 in 2012
Winner plays: Parkview-Westlake winner
Location: North Cobb High School
