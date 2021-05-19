Ten Gwinnett boys lacrosse players earned all-state honors from the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association for the 2021 season.
In Class AAAAAAA/AAAAAA, Mill Creek’s Parker Emmett was first-team midfield, Buford’s Davis Peek was first-team defense and North Gwinnett’s Jackson Rogers was first-team FOGO. The second-team selections in the highest class included North Gwinnett’s Colin Davis at long stick middie, while Mill Creek’s Daunte Shaw made the third team in defense.
Greater Atlanta Christian was led in AAAAA-A by first-team midfielder Will Gary and first-team long stick middie Thomas Lowman. The Spartans’ Aidan Bailey was second team at FOGO and the honorable mention list featured GAC’s Hudson Higgins (defense) and Wesleyan’s Chandler Copenhaver (goalie).
The organization also honored North’s Nick Eliacin as an Academic All-American.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.