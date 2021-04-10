Ten Gwinnett natives helped the Piedmont College women’s soccer team to a 1-0 win over No. 1 seed Maryville in the USA South West Division Championship Game on Friday.
It was the first loss of the season for Maryville, which features the top scoring offense in NCAA Division III. Piedmont improved to 9-6-1.
Senior Madison Hatfield, a Mill Creek grad, started in the Piedmont defense for the finals. The Piedmont roster also features Margaret Greenwald (Collins Hill grad), Avery Perry (Brookwood), Julia Gib (Brookwood), Lesley Randall (Mill Creek), Sarah Fisher (Brookwood), Hailey Tigue (Duluth), Kaitlin Andrews (North Gwinnett), Rylie Dingfelder (Buford resident) and Amanda Weinhart (Mill Creek).
