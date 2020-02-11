Georgia Tech right-handed pitcher Andy Archer was named to the initial watch list for the 16th annual National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Stopper of the Year Award, the association announced Monday afternoon.
Given to the top relief pitcher in NCAA Division I baseball, Archer, a Wesleyan grad, earned his way onto the list after finishing his sophomore campaign as the Yellow Jackets’ top reliever out of the bullpen.
In 26 appearances and 47 innings of work in 2018, the now-redshirt junior worked to a 3.64 ERA, recorded three saves and a 4-0 overall record.
The Duluth native joins an award-best nine players from the Atlantic Coast Conference after missing the 2019 season due to injury.
