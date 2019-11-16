ATLANTA — Defensive leader David Curry, the linebacker from Buford, had a team-leading seven tackles, but was disappointed by the way the defense play. Georgia Tech allowed 461 total yards, the most since they were torched for 587 against North Carolina.
“It’s embarrassing,” Curry said. “I’m embarrassed personally. We’ve played really good defense in my opinion, but tonight we got outplayed, we got outmanned. It’s on the players. We’ve got to play. The coach can only give us a call. He can’t go out and play for us. We’ve got to take every ball, every play, personally. Until guys do that, we’ll be where we’re at.”
Curry had the honor of wearing the No. 90 jersey in honor of late Georgia Tech lineman Brandon Adams.
All eyes on freshman QB Yates
Georgia Tech fans may have gotten a look at its quarterback of the future when true freshman Jordan Yates entered the game with 6:12 left in the third quarter.
Yates was one of the team’s prize signees from the Class of 2019 after he led Milton High School to the state championship. He had appeared in only one previous game as part of a two-point conversion play, meaning he could play the final two games of the season and retain his redshirt for 2020.
Yates completed 4 of 11 passes for 38 yards – at least three passes were dropped – and was sacked three times. He ran nine times for 12 yards.
“It was cool to see him out there,” senior tight end Tyler Davis said. “He loves football and he loves to play. When he got the opportunity to go out there, his eyes lit up. We were all excited on offense to see him. He’s a very talented player. He made some people miss and he made some good throws. He’s a good dude in general so it’s good to see him go in there and play well.”
Ryans makes most of first start
Redshirt freshman Curtis Ryans made the most of his first opportunity to start. The defensive end from North Cobb High School turned in a career-high four-tackle performance. He had a tackle for loss and another tackle on Virginia Tech’s first possession.
“I don’t know that he’s been above the line much this season,” coach Geoff Collins said. “He came out there and gave us some plays. He hasn’t played much this year and he came out and did some good things for us.”
Four others made their first start of the season: flex Nathan Cottrell, tight end Dylan Deveney, wide receiver Peje Harris and defensive end Jordan Domineck. Georgia Tech has started 44 different players this year, the second-most among Power Five teams.
Deveney set a career high with two receptions and 14 yards.
Campbell ejected for targeting
Senior Christian Campbell drew a targeting foul on a punt return with 3:28 remaining and ejected from the game. Campbell was late getting to the sideline as Tayvion Robinson was returning the punt. Georgia Tech’s Nathan Cottrell had Robinson slowed and Campbell came in and made helmet-to-helmet contact. The play was reviewed and upheld.