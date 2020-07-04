The Atlanta Gladiators added an important piece for the 2020-21 ECHL season this week with the re-signing of forward and team captain Derek Nesbitt.
Nesbitt, a 38-year-old ECHL veteran from Seaforth, Ontario, played at Ferris State University in Big Rapids, Mich., before joining the Gladiators for the first time in 2005. He compiled a 69-point rookie season that helped carry the organization to the Kelly Cup Finals in the summer of 2006.
He has become the face of the franchise during his long tenure in Gwinnett.
“(Nesbitt) represents our organization with class and character," Gladiators head coach Jeff Pyle said. "His work ethic, commitment to the game, and ability to absorb and learn are his strengths.”
The forward has played in 597 ECHL games (including playoffs) in his career, with 468 coming in a Gladiators sweater. He has tallied 148 goals with Atlanta, including his 300th professional goal in January of this year. He also has extensive experience outside of the ECHL, playing in 372 games at the AHL level and 53 games overseas with Italian club HC Bolzano.
“(Nesbitt) had another good year (last season) and he is growing in every aspect of his game,” Pyle said. “He is learning every day to expand his leadership qualities and his understanding of how valuable it is to send the message of the coach.”
Nesbitt shared the organization’s enthusiasm about his return. He spoke of the camaraderie forged in the locker room in the latter stages of the 2019-2020 season, something he hopes continues next season.
"We need to use that to fuel us, carry it into the culture we create for the new guys coming on board, and build on it,” Nesbitt said. “If we all buy in from day one and play for the guy next to us, we will be successful as a group and as individuals.”
The veteran also began a coaching career at the Atlanta IceForum earlier this year when he was named one of the directors of youth hockey. He currently lives in the metro Atlanta area with his wife Whitney, his one-year-old son Declan, and their two beagles.
“(Nesbitt) has been a consummate professional since he first joined our organization in 2005," Gladiators president Jerry James said. "His prolonged success on the ice is only overshadowed by his unquestioned leadership in the locker room and proactive community involvement.
“It has been, and will continue to be, a privilege to call him the captain of the Atlanta Gladiators.”
