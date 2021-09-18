SNELLVILLE — The Battle of Snellville went according to script for most of the 46 minutes. South Gwinnett and Shiloh’s tough defenses were playing a low-scoring contest with the outcome still in doubt at Shiloh Community Stadium.
In the final two minutes, chaos erupted.
South quarterback Nathaniel Miller capped off a frantic drive that gave the Comets their first lead of the game with 21 seconds remaining on a touchdown pass to Sean Jones, and South held on for a 22-21 victory in enemy territory after it fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter.
“We didn’t play our best,” South head coach Bryan Lamar said. “But we found a way to win a big game on the road.”
The first in a series of flashpoint moments came with just under two minutes to go when South went for it on fourth-and-3 from the Shiloh 20. Running back Glenn Rouse’s forward progress was stopped right at marker, and he was awarded the first down by the nose of the football after a measurement and a discussion from the officials.
A 14-yard gain on the next snap set up first-and-goal from the 3, where Mekhi Phillips took the ball into the corner of the end zone for a score.
But a flag was down.
The Comets were flagged for a procedural penalty, and a 15-yard penalty from the sideline pushed the ball all the way back to the 23. A four-yard gain on first down and a timeout later, Shiloh corner Christion Barker snatched what he thought was a game-sealing interception for the homesteading Generals.
But once again, there was laundry on the field. .
This time it was a pass interference penalty against the defense that negated the interception and moved the ball half-the-distance to the goal.
“The offensive and the defensive guys were fighting each other,” Shiloh head coach Tino Ierulli said. “They called defensive pass interference.”
After over 30 yards of penalties that denied each team one would-be game-clinching play, the dust settled with a first-and-goal for South from the Shiloh 9 with under 30 seconds remaining. South had struggled to move the ball through the air all night, but Miller and Jones struck gold on a tunnel screen that sent the visitors’ sideline on Charlie Jordan field into delirium.
“It would not have been without my offensive line,” Jones said on the game-winning score. “They made the perfect block and the play went right up the middle like it was designed, and I just got in the end zone for the team so we could take home the win.”
But long before the emotional final minutes, Shiloh appeared to have the game under control. The Generals scored 14 points in the opening seven minutes of play, highlighted by a 62-yard tipped pick six from cornerback Brice Pollack and a 1-yard quarterback sneak for a score by Jeremiah Harden. Shiloh more than doubled its scoring output on the season so far in less than a quarter, and the game looked to be heading towards blowout territory when Shiloh got the ball back up two scores near midfield early in the second quarter.
Safety Vaughn Davis gave the Comets a lifeline with a 45-yard fumble return into the end zone, and a clutch red zone stop thwarted a Shiloh scoring opportunity and kept the deficit at 14-7 going into halftime.
“We came out flat and shot ourselves in the foot all night,” Lamar said. “The kids just kept fighting. Our kids and coaches kept their composure and we just kept coming up with ways to overcome and win the game.”
Shiloh took a 21-10 lead with under a minute remaining in the third quarter via a Xavier Wright touchdown catch, and again Lamar’s team trailed by two scores. Just 57 seconds later, his offense answered the bell.
Specifically Phillips, who went 49 yards through the middle of Shiloh’s defense to bring his total for the game into triple digits and cut the deficit to 21-16 on the final play of the third quarter.
Shiloh had two possessions in the fourth quarter with an opportunity to extend the lead or run clock, but went three-and-out both times. The latter of those punts returned the ball to the Comets at their own 47 with 5:51 left, still looking for their first lead of the game and running out of time to find it.
Just over five minutes, one fourth down conversion, a tight measurement, three penalties and a tunnel screen later, they stole a rivalry victory on the road in improbable circumstances.
SOUTH GWINNETT 22, SHILOH 21
South Gwinnett 0 7 9 6 — 22
Shiloh 14 0 7 0 — 21
FIRST QUARTER
Shiloh: Brice Pollock 62 interception return (Erick Quiquivix kick) 8:50
Shiloh: Jeremiah Harden 1 rush (Quiquivix kick) 5:31
SECOND QUARTER
South: Vaughn Davis 45 fumble return (Muhammed Sillah kick) 9:31
THIRD QUARTER
South: Sillah 29 FG 6:36
Shiloh: Xavier Wright 18 pass from Harden (Quiquivix kick) :57
South: Mekhi Phillips 49 rush (two-point rush failed) :00
FOURTH QUARTER
South: Sean Jones 9 pass from Nathaniel Miller (two-point rush failed) :21
