The 2020 NCAA March Madness Music Festival announced Thursday the addition of another top music artist — multiplatinum selling chart topping singer songwriter, Halsey — to the first all-female version of the annual Capital One Jam Fest, which coincides with Atlanta hosting college basketball's Final Four.
Halsey will join Taylor Swift and Tayla Parx in the concert series.
Halsey will perform at the Capital One JamFest on Sunday, April 5. She is the first artist to rank at Nos. 1 and 2 simultaneously on Billboard's Hot 100 Pop Songs radio airplay chart.
She joins 10-time Grammy Award-winning global icon and previously announced headliner Swift, who closes out the March Madness Music Festival in advance of the National Championship on Monday, April 6.
In addition, singer and songwriter Parx, who just launched her debut album We Need To Talk in April 2019, will open the concert, making it the first ever all-female lineup for Capital One JamFest.
Capital One JamFest takes place on the final day of the March Madness Music Festival on Sunday, April 5. Due to limited capacity at Centennial Olympic Park and the anticipated demand for the concert, the City of Atlanta is requiring advance registration for the free concert. This system will help public safety officials manage the crowd, allow fans to confirm tickets before heading to the concert and create a positive experience for all concertgoers.
Capital One cardholders will get exclusive early access to the free tickets beginning Wednesday, March 4, at 9 a.m. through 11:59 p.m. or as supplies last. Registration for the general public will go live on Thursday, March 5, at 9 a.m. Additional information and registration information for Capital One JamFest can be found at ncaa.com/capitalonejamfest. Registration will only be available through ncaa.com/capitalonejamfest and is non-transferrable.
The NCAA March Madness Music Festival is a three-day free music series produced by WarnerMedia Studios Live Events. It will open with AT&T Block Party on Friday, April 3. Coca-Cola will present talent still to be named on Saturday, April 4, before concluding with Capital One JamFest on Sunday, April 5.
Additional performers and information for AT&T Block Party and Coca-Cola will be shared in the coming weeks.
Past headliners at Capital One JamFest have included Bruce Springsteen, Aerosmith, Dave Matthews Band, Maroon 5, Sting, Katy Perry, Zac Brown, Jimmy Buffett and Kenny Chesney.
For more details about the weekend, fans can stay up-to-date by visiting ncaa.com/musicfest, following @FinalFour on Twitter or downloading the Final Four app presented by AT&T.
