TannerBronnumIndividual1st.jpg

Tanner Bronnum, left, won the Royal Lakes Invitational.

 Special Photo

Former Lawrenceville resident Tanner Bronnum won the Royal Lakes Invitational golf tournament in Flowery Branch last weekend.

Bronnum, a freshman at Birmingham-Southern College, finished the two-day tournament at 8 under par. It was the second college tournament for the 2022 Jefferson grad.

Recommended for you