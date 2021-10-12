Assistant coach Tanisha Wright of the Las Vegas Aces coaches during the game against the New York Liberty on June 3, 2021 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Wright is the new head coach of the Atlanta Dream.
The Atlanta Dream announced Tuesday that industry veteran Tanisha Wright will join the WNBA team as head coach.
As the fifth head coach in franchise history, Wright brings over 14 years of experience in the league as a player and coach, most recently serving as an assistant coach for the Las Vegas Aces.
“It’s an honor to be chosen as head coach for the Atlanta Dream, and I’m excited to play a role in building a successful organization centered around the player experience,” said Wright. “I have been part of championship teams and understand what it takes to win in this league. I look forward to bringing my talents to this franchise and helping the Dream achieve success.”
Wright comes to the Dream during a pivotal year in which the organization welcomed a new ownership group including WNBA All-Star Renee Montgomery, the first former player to become both an owner and executive in the WNBA.
“Known for her defensive mindset, emotional intelligence, and grit, we are beyond thrilled that Tanisha Wright is joining the Atlanta Dream,” said Larry Gottesdiener, owner and chairman of the Atlanta Dream. “Tanisha demonstrates a rare depth of character that is inspiring, and we can’t wait to see the positive impact she will have on this team.”
Wright spent 10 seasons as a guard with the Seattle Storm, where she helped the team to nine straight playoff appearances, and a WNBA championship in 2010. During her basketball career, she joined the Charlotte 49ers as an assistant coach, before retiring as a player in 2019. In 2020, the Las Vegas Aces signed her as an assistant coach, where she worked closely with Bill Laimbeer.
Prior to joining the WNBA, Wright was a three-time Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year at Penn State and was named a First-Team USBWA All-American.
“Words cannot express how excited I am for a rising talent like Tanisha to join the Dream,” said Montgomery. “Tanisha is widely respected across the league, and as with all great leaders, she will set a strong example for our team.”
Georgia Gwinnett College recently hosted a Preview Day for high school and transfer students and their parents. More than 150 participated in the event that offered information about GGC programs, student life and campus housing options. Click for more.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.