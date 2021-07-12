Ryan Spikes, a 2021 Parkview grad, was the first Gwinnett baseball player off the board in the MLB First-Year Player Draft.
The 5-foot-9, 185-pounder infielder, who helped the Panthers to the Class AAAAAAA state title as a senior, was selected in the third round (No. 100 overall) by the Tampa Bay Rays on Monday.
Spikes has signed with the Tennessee Volunteers, but could choose to bypass college for pro baseball. The slot signing bonus for his draft position is $581,600.
Spikes excelled at shortstop and pitcher during Parkview’s state championship run, hitting .400 with 10 home runs, 33 RBIs, 10 doubles, six triples and 17 stolen bases. The right-hander went 2-2 with five saves and a 0.48 ERA, striking out 36 with only three walks in 29 1/3 innings.
