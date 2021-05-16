POWDER SPRINGS — Tamiia Fuller and the Peachtree Ridge girls track and field team raced to a state runner-up finish in Class AAAAAAA Saturday at McEachern.
Fuller won individual state titles in the 100- and 200-meter dash, and ran on two first-place relays as the Lions amassed 51 team points, just four short of champion Walton. Brookwood’s girls finished seventh at 36 behind a state championship from Aliyah Irving, but Peachtree Ridge had the most success locally in the running finals.
A sweep of the sprints by Fuller led the way.
The junior won the 100 in 11.76 seconds, and took first in the 200 in 23.81, then joined her teammates on two state championship relays. In the 400 relay, Fuller, Mariah Brooks, Trinity Marshall and Nia Hicks won state in 46.69. Fuller, Hicks, Sydney Augmon and Kendalyn McBride ran 3:49.61 on a state championship 1,600 relay. Marshall was fifth in the 100 hurdles (15.24), Mariah Brooks was seventh in the 100 (12.47) and Augmon was fourth in the 800 (2:19.64).
Gwinnett’s only boys state champion in the running finals was Mill Creek’s Jacari Simpson, who won the 110 hurdles in 14.30, just ahead of the 14.37 posted by runner-up Walker Hanley of Brookwood. The Parkview boys (sixth, 36) and South Gwinnett boys (eighth, 30) finished in the top 10 of the team standings.
Irving’s title in the 300 hurdles (44.14) highlighted a big day for the Brookwood girls, who also got top finishes from Veajah Hylton in the 100 hurdles (third, 14.83) and 300 hurdles (seventh, 46.97). Madison Campbell also was a double-placer in the 400 (fourth, 56.93) and the 200 (seventh, 25.36), Allie Wardle was fifth in the 800 (2:20.44) and Kylin Beard took sixth in the 300 hurdles (46.42). The Broncos’ 1,600 realy was eighth.
Discovery’s Ron-Niah Wright was fourth in the 300 hurdles (45.69) and eighth in the 100 hurdles (17.76), while teammate Taylor Watkins was seventh in the 800 (2:25.85). Gwinnett’s other AAAAAAA girls placers Saturday were Archer’s Camryn King (fourth, 100 hurdles, 15.01) and Aniyah Lathan (seventh, 100 hurdles, 15.48), Mill Creek’s Dallis Goodnight (sixth, 100, 12.38) and Mountain View’s Karsen Phillips (fifth, 200, 25.23).
South’s Nigel Hussey and Parkview’s Leon Christian had big days in their teams’ top-eight finishes. Hussey was second in the 100 (10.72) and 200 (21.42), and Christian was third in both of those races, running 10.87 in the 100 and 21.59 in the 200. They were joined by fellow Gwinnett placers Aaron Brebnor of North Gwinnett (fifth in 100, 10.95) and Andrew Spearman of Archer (sixth in 200, 22.02) in those races.
In the boys 400, South’s Christopher Coleman was fourth (48.37) and Mountain View’s Methias Carter was fifth (48.40). Both Collins Hill’s Vino Glover (fifth, 1:57.34) and Brookwood’s Will Bray (sixth, 1:57.34) placed in the 800, Grayson’s Christian Elder was sixth in the 300 hurdles (40.24), Brookwood’s Malcolm Wheat took fifth in the 110 hurdles (15.07) and Parkview’s Keonte Knight was eighth in the 110 hurdles (15.25).
The Archer boys finished as state runner-up in the 400 relay (41.90), and the Parkview boys ended up fourth (42.10). South’s boys claimed second in the 1,600 relay (3:17.90) followed by Mountain View (fourth, 3:18.52) and Grayson (3:18.55).
