While Westlake is a classification smaller than Archer, the Lions don’t lack for talent. They also are accustomed to success, including a state semifinal appearance in Class AAAAAA last season.
Westlake’s star attractions include junior quarterback R.J. Johnson, a prolific passer who threw for almost 3,200 yards as a sophomore. Other stars on the roster include highly touted junior cornerback Avieon Terrell, the younger brother of former Westlake star and current Atlanta Falcons cornerback A.J. Terrell, junior wide receiver Cayden Lee and defensive lineman Horace Lockett, a 6-foot-5, 315-pound committed to Georgia Tech.
The Lions’ high-scoring offense will test an Archer secondary that graduated two starting cornerbacks off the 2020 team, but does return Auburn commitment Caleb Wooden at safety.
The matchup is part of the Corky Kell Classic at Dacula, preceding an 8:30 p.m. game between host Dacula and Tucker. It’s also part of a difficult early-season slate for Archer, which hosts Warner Robins next week.
“I schedule like that for a purpose,” Archer head coach Andy Dyer said. “I’ve always done that since Day 1. If you’re going to make a run in November and win the state championship, you’ve got to know what it feels like (to compete). All the teams we’ll be playing will all be contenders by the time November rolls around. We don’t worry about bruises or getting our feelings hurt. We just put it down and let’s go play.”
