Newton Rams (4-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Camiel Grant
Record: 3-3
Last week: Beat Brookwood 28-16
Mill Creek Hawks (8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Josh Lovelady
Record: 3-4
Last week: Beat Mountain View 42-24
Both Mill Creek and Newton posted big region wins last week, setting up an interesting non-region matchup Friday between the two. The Rams stunned unbeaten Brookwood a week ago, while Mill Creek earned an important win over Mountain View.
Both teams have played tough schedules and both snapped three-game losing streaks last week. They last met in the 2019 state playoff opener, won by the Hawks.
Mill Creek had its best offensive game of the season in the Mountain View win, outscoring the Bears 21-0 in the fourth quarter thanks to the running game. Both Josh Battle (18 rushes, 114 yards, three touchdowns) and Caleb Downs (nine rushes for 120 yards, two TDs) topped the 100-yard mark and the blocking up front was led by linemen Dylan Lane, Collin Russell, bull back Christian McIntyre and tight end Thurman Harris. The passing game was limited by the absence of injured quarterback Hayden Clark, but Travis Williams had a big 22-yard catch from freshman Trajen Greco, who played most of the game at quarterback.
“What I was really excited about was our offense,” said Lovelady, whose team has been down a dozen starters since the beginning of the season. “It’s no secret we’ve been struggling, trying to find our identity and going through injuries. It was great to see our kids just relax and drive the football.”
The special teams unit had an up-and-down night against Mountain View, which blocked a pair of Mill Creek punts. On the positive side, Khamari Glover had six returns for 142 yards and had a 53-yard TD run on offense.
The Hawks’ defense was led in the win by Prince Morgan (seven tackles, four QB hurries), Downs (three tackles, one interception, two pass breakups) and Connor Bell (four tackles, three pass breakups).
Newton intercepted four Brookwood passes last week, and got a career-best three TD passes from quarterback Jevarra Martin, who threw for 257 yards, 93 on a scoring pass to Nyland Green.
“Huge win for the program,” Grant said. “In the region that we’re in, everyone knows how tough it is. For us to come out tonight and play the way that we did with all of the adversity that we’ve faced up until this point, it’s a huge win for the program and I’m so happy for the kids and the coaches because they’ve worked so hard for this.”
Green, who also had an interception, is the No. 22 player nationally and No. 3 senior in Georgia in the 247Sports.com rankings. He is part of a Rams defense that also includes 6-foot-3, 245-pound Justin Benton, ranked as the No. 99 sophomore nationally and No. 11 player in Georgia by 247Sports.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Mill Creek won 45-14 last year
Location: Mill Creek High School
