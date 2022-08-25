After a close loss at St. Pius in last week’s football season opener, Dacula returns home to face another perennial power Friday night. Jones County, on a run of three straight seasons with double figure wins, already has an impressive win on its resumé with last Saturday’s 27-21 victory over Northside-Warner Robins. Receiver Zion Ragins (a four-star prospect and the No. 5 player nationally by 247Sports) had 16 touches for 98 yards and two touchdowns — he also had a 73-yard TD run called back, per the Macon Telegraph — and teammate Javious Bond (a Memphis commit) had a TD catch along with a fumble recovery and an interception on defense. Judd Anderson, a 6-foot-6 quarterback with Power Five offers, completed 14 of 23 passes for 201 yards and three scores.
That high-powered offense awaits a Dacula defense that was a bright spot in last week’s loss to St. Pius. The Falcons limited St. Pius to 198 total yards (only 67 rushing on 36 attempts) behind solid play from Simeon Boulware (eight tackles, two for losses, two blocked FGs), Chuma Okoye (16 tackles) and Jayden Bethea (12 tackles).
Bethea rushed for a TD to provide Dacula’s only points against St. Pius. Dacula is hopeful of more from its offense, which was held to 162 yards (96 rushing, 66 passing) against St. Pius.
