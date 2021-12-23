Three-time defending Deep South Classic champion Collins Hill is back in the field for the annual holiday basketball tournament, but host Brookwood likely gives Gwinnett its best chance at a girls title in this year’s girls bracket.
The Broncos, ranked third in Class AAAAAAA, are out to win their own tournament for the first time since 2016, when the current seniors on the girls roster were in middle school. They enter the Dec. 28 tournament opener against Thomson with a 9-3 record and on the heels of back-to-back wins over longtime Gwinnett girls basketball powers Greater Atlanta Christian (a 56-50 win on Dec. 17) and Buford (49-37 on Dec. 20).
Highly regarded junior Diana Collins had 19 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and five steals in the win over Buford, and NeKaya Williams backed her up with 14 points.
One of Brookwood’s biggest challengers is on the opposite side of the eight-team bracket — Holy Innocents’ (10-1), which beat the Broncos 72-59 on Dec. 9. Holy Innocents’, ranked first in A Private, meets Tift County (7-1) in its first-round game.
Collins Hill, in rebuilding mode with a 1-7 record, faces Galloway (8-3) — sixth in A Private — in its opener on Dec. 28. If Brookwood wins its first-round game with Thomson (4-3), it faces the winner of Cherokee (9-4), ranked 10th in AAAAAAA, and Mount Paran (6-2), which is third in A Private, in the semifinals.
The host Broncos have won the Deep South girls title only three times — the inaugural event in 1991, in 2010 and in 2016.
Brookwood and Collins Hill also are the only two Gwinnett boys teams in the Dec. 28-30 tournament. The Bronco boys (6-6), who haven’t won their own tournament since 2015, face a tough opener with Thomson (6-1), ranked fifth in AAA, in the first round, while Collins Hill (5-6) kicks the event off against North Clayton (0-11).
The other boys matchups in the first round are Lambert (6-6) against Tennessee’s Montgomery Bell Academy (1-3) and Cherokee (9-4) against South Carolina’s T.L. Hanna (9-2), who is led by former Peachtree Ridge head coach Keith Arrington.
The full first-round schedule is as follows:
Dec. 28
Gold Gym
3 p.m. — Collins Hill vs. North Clayton boys
4:30 p.m. — Collins Hill vs. Galloway girls
6 p.m. — Lambert vs. Montgomery Bell Academy (Tenn.) boys
7:30 p.m. — Holy Innocents’ vs. Tift County girls
Maroon Gym
3 p.m. — Cherokee vs. Mount Paran girls
4:30 p.m. — Cherokee vs. T.L. Hanna (S.C.) boys
6 p.m. — Brookwood vs. Thomson girls
7:30 p.m. — Brookwood vs. Thomson boys
