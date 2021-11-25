Mill Creek Hawks (8-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Josh Lovelady
Record: 11-1
Last week: Beat McEachern 52-30
Milton Eagles (5-AAAAAAA)
Coach: Adam Clack
Record: 11-1
Last week: Beat Marietta 38-21
An unfortunate trend appeared again last week for Mill Creek’s football team in a second-round win over McEachern — troublesome starts. It fell behind 14-0 in the first quarter, but rebounded to score the next 45 points to seize control. In the first round, the Hawks fumbled the opening kickoff and spotted West Forsyth a touchdown lead before taking control. The bright side is they didn’t panic in the face of either deficit, a lesson learned way back on Aug. 27 when two fumbles gave Norcross a 14-0 lead (and Mill Creek responded with 41 straight points).
That said, the fourth-ranked Hawks can’t afford a big early deficit in Friday’s Class AAAAAAA quarterfinal at loaded Milton, ranked third. The high-scoring Eagles look very much the part of a state championship contender, winning 10 straight since a 40-21 loss to North Cobb.
Jordan McDonald, a 6-foot-1, 220-pound Central Florida commit, rushed for 248 yards in a second-round win over Marietta, giving him 1,181 yards and 20 touchdowns on the season. He runs behind an imposing offensive front that features Michigan State commit Jack Nickel at tight end and a line that lincludes Maurice Clipper Jr. (Tennessee commit), Brandon Best (Georgia Tech commit) and Gilles Tchio (Power Five offers). Milton quarterback Devin Ferrell (1,865 passing yards, 23 TDs and 836 rushing yards, 10 TDs) is a Virginia Tech commit. Nickel has 32 catches for 353 yards and seven TDs, while Debron Gatling, a sophomore with Power Five offers, has 36 catches for 649 yards and 11 TDs.
That offense will be a major challenge for a Mill Creek defense that held its first eight opponents to 17 points or less. The Hawks were led defensively in the second round by Zach Jollay (14 tackles, 10 solos, one for loss, one sack, two QB hurries), Brandon Akers (five tackles, one sack, two QB hurries, one interception), Bryson Taylor (four tackles, one interception, two pass breakups), Caleb Downs (five tackles, one interception) and Nic Denick (three QB hurries). Jacob Ulrich also factored into the success with four punts for 161 yards (one inside the 10-yard line) and five touchbacks on six kickoffs.
Milton’s defense includes highly recruited juniors L.T. Overton (6-5, 265 pound defensive lineman, among the top three ranked prospects in the nation), Bryce Thornton and Robert Billings. Thornton and Billings, both defensive backs, already have notable offer lists that include the Georgia Bulldogs.
Mill Creek’s offense is coming off an efficient night against McEachern. Donovan Journey rushed 21 times for 119 yards and two TDs, Downs had a rushing TD and a passing TD, Makhail Wood had five catches for 75 yards and a TD and Zekai Wimby had four catches for 27 yards and two rushes for 20 yards. Quarterback Hayden Clark completed 16 of 22 passes for 163 yards and three TDs, and Alfonso Garcia (winning grade, one pancake) was part of a good showing by the offensive line.
When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.
Last meeting: Milton won 24-3 in the 2018 second round
Location: Milton High School
