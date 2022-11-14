The primary charitable focus of North Gwinnett’s annual Jared Cook Classic added a more deeply personal meaning this season.
The event, named after North grad and longtime NFL tight end Jared Cook, supports Susan G. Komen for the Cure and honors Cook’s mother, a breast cancer survivor. This year’s three-day high school basketball showcase will continue to support the popular breast cancer organization, but it also will rally for longtime North language arts teacher McCall Grosso.
“Not only are we raising money for Komen, but this year we are looking to support McCall Grosso, a teacher here at NGHS who is one of our academic coaches for the basketball team,” North head boys basketball coach Matt Garner said. “She is currently battling breast cancer, and the program has her back during her fight.”
A well-attended event means a larger donation to the fight against breast cancer, and large crowds are the norm for the annual early-season showcase because it typically draws some of Georgia’s top boys basketball teams. This year’s field includes four No. 1 teams in the current Sandy’s Spiel rankings — Wheeler (Class AAAAAAA), Grovetown (AAAAAA), King’s Ridge (A Division I) and Greenforest (A Division II). Wheeler and Grovetown are ranked in the top 20 nationally, and Wheeler features 6-foot-3 guard Isaiah Collier, the nation’s No. 1 senior by 247Sports and On3. While Collier is the first overall No. 1 prospect to play in the Jared Cook, the event has seen seven past participants reach the NBA, including 2022 first-round draft picks Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler.
The other current ranked Georgia teams in the field are Grayson (No. 3 in AAAAAAA), Etowah (No. 3 in AAAAAA), St. Pius (No. 6 in AAAAAA) and Mount Vernon (No. 2 in A Division I). Gwinnett teams Archer, Brookwood, Buford, Parkview and Shiloh also are in the field.
North faces Eagle’s Landing (2022 state runner-up and 2021 state champion), Wheeler and Milton for its three games, and Buford takes on Grovetown in a rematch of last season’s AAAAAA state championship game.
"This is one of the most exciting lineups we've ever had for our event,” Garner said. “Championship-caliber programs will be present, with amazing talent, and great coaching. We are excited to pack the stands to showcase the great hoop scene in the state of Georgia, while bringing awareness and support to the breast cancer fight.
“This may be the most difficult schedule our squad has ever faced at the event, so we are pumped about the challenge ahead of us. Jared and his family have been so good to our program and community over the years. We are so thankful we can continue this great tradition of hosting the premier high school-run event in the state each year.”
