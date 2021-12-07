Throughout the 2021 high school football season, Collins Hill head coach Lenny Gregory and his staff have been very careful to keep their focus and that of the team more inward than against a particular opponent each week.
That approach likely won’t change much as the No. 1 state-ranked and consensus top-five nationally ranked Eagles (14-0) prepare to take on third-ranked Milton in the Class AAAAAAA state championship game Saturday at Georgia State’s Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta.
After all, it has worked rather well throughout the season, including in last Friday’s 31-0 win over Grayson in the state semifinals at Alan Fahring Field, thus avenging a 38-14 loss to the Rams in last year’s title game, also played at Center Parc Stadium.
The experience in the latter game played somewhat of a role in last week’s win, but it will likely play a bigger role in Saturday’s game, as Collins Hill attempts take that final step towards the program’s first state championship.
“Last year, everything was so new and we were on new ground,” Gregory said shortly after Friday’s win. “So I think we were starstruck last year, never being in that position. This year, the expectation was to get back to Game 15. So our kids aren’t going to go in thinking, ‘This is a nice stadium and this is cool.’ It’s going to be to go there and go 1-0. We know what to do, and we know what it feels like to lose that game, too.”
Combined with its experienced and loaded roster led by five-star, Florida State-committed cornerback/receiver Travis Hunter, four-star, Missouri-bound quarterback Sam Horn and other prime FBS college prospects like Ethan Davis, Jayden Davis, Jaylen George, Cam Pedro, Asani Redwood and Dion Crawford, the Eagles have a lot going for them right now.
“(Last year’s experience is) going to help us a lot,” said Horn, who put up 326 yards of total offense and a touchdown each passing and rushing in Friday’s win over Grayson. “We didn’t panic or anything when we went to halftime (Friday). So everybody just did their thing. I’m so proud of these guys.”
But lest anyone think Saturday’s game is a mere formality and serve as a coronation for Collins Hill to grab the state crown, Gregory knows there is another flock of Eagles who will take to the turf of Center Parc Stadium in search of the same goal.
And Milton (13-1) features a roster just as star-studded as Collins Hill.
While the most visible player is five-star junior defensive lineman Lebeus Overton (46 tackles, 13½ TFLs, 7 sacks), the Eagles also feature a 2,000-yard passer and 900-yard rusher who has accounted for 35 touchdowns in Virginia Tech-committed quarterback Devin Farrell, a 1,500-yard, 26-TD running back in Central Florida commit Jordan McDonald, Michigan State-bound tight end Jack Nickel, Georgia Tech-committed offensive lineman Brandon Best and three-star junior athlete Bryce Thornton.
“It’s the most talented football team we’ve seen all year,” Gregory said of Milton, which overcame an early 10-0 deficit to roll past Walton 52-17 in last Friday’s other semifinal. “They’ve got some really good players. Their tight end is going to Michigan State. The offensive line are all Power Five (conference) kids. We’ve already talked about (Overton), (McDonald), (Farrell).
“So, we’ve got our work cut out for us. They’re a really good football team, so we’ve got to play really good. We can’t take (any) plays off. One mistake, and they can make you pay for it. They’re very explosive (with) big plays.”
