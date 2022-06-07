For the second consecutive season Georgia Gwinnett College junior softball players Sydney Pelaez and Alexa Good have been honored for their athletic and academic success as Academic All-Americans, as selected by the College Sports Information Directors of America.
Pelaez earned first-team accolades while Good was named to the organization’s second team. They increase the softball program’s Academic All-America list to eight selections, with Pelaez becoming the third softball player to earn first-team honors.
Student-athletes were eligible for national honors after earning 3.3 or higher cumulative grade point averages, attending their current institution for a full calendar year, and having strong 2022 softball seasons. Sports Information Directors from throughout the country voted for the awards.
Pelaez, a catcher, had a .405 batting average, 62 hits and a career-high six home runs this spring. The political science major scored 47 runs and had 15 doubles while having 33 runs batted in. She earned all-Continental Athletic Conference honors and was named to the CAC Softball Championship all-tournament team.
The Tampa, Florida, native has hit 13 home runs, tallied 107 RBI and has 167 hits in 162 career games. Pelaez also has scored 111 runs and recorded 45 doubles as a Grizzly.
Good, a pitcher, posted a 22-11 record, with three saves, and 213 strikeouts among her 40 appearances inside the circle this past season. The elementary education major tossed the program’s first perfect game in the championship game of the CAC tournament. That performance earned the right hander Most Outstanding Player honors after being named the conference’s Pitcher of the Year for a 2022 season in which she had seven shutouts and a 2.26 earned run average.
The Pembroke Pines, Florida, native has won 53 games and recorded 525 strikeouts in her career. Good has tossed 19 strikeouts and posted five saves in 98 career appearances.
Georgia Gwinnett College’s Office of Athletics has produced 29 Academic All-Americans, a student-athlete program organized by CoSIDA.
The Grizzlies’ 2022 softball team had a 36-20 record and won the inaugural CAC softball championship. The team hosted the NAIA Opening Round for the sixth consecutive postseason and was ranked No. 12 in the final regular-season poll.
