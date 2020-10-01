WINDER — Sydney Boulware reached the 500-strikeout mark for her high school career Thursday night, and pitched the Dacula softball team to a victory at Winder-Barrow.
The right-hander struck out 10 in the 4-3 win.
Emily Digby and Izzy Forestier each went 2-for-4 for Dacula, and Forestier drove in a run. Olivia Howard, Lani Johnson and Emily Stern also contributed RBIs.
