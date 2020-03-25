Adaptation is nothing new for McClain Hermes.
From a young age, she wasn’t slowed down when her eyesight faded into legal blindness. When she continued swimming despite her condition, a homemade device with a tennis ball at the end allowed someone to tap her on the head, notifying her when the wall was nearing. Another new experience happened for the 2019-20 school year, when she moved to Baltimore as a freshman on the Loyola University swimming team. She learned to navigate a new place and unique challenges with the help of her service dog, Blake.
So when it became official Tuesday that the Paralympics in Tokyo were moving from this summer to 2021, Hermes took the news in stride. The decision, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, was the best decision, she said.
The Paralympics will be rescheduled, as will the U.S. Trials to pick the team, but Hermes still has her sights on a repeat of 2016, when she made the U.S. Paralympic Team as a 15-year-old, then the youngest competitor in the games.
“My plans aren’t changing,” said Hermes, a longtime Dacula resident and a graduate of Gwinnett Online Campus. “I still want to win a medal (at the Paralympics). I still want to compete in Tokyo and represent my country in Tokyo. My plans just look a little different now. … It was best that it was postponed. It was what I asked for. It gives everybody a chance to train fairly. My best friend in Australia, her pool just closed for the next six months. It wouldn’t be in the true Olympic spirit if everyone doesn’t get an equal chance to prepare.”
The 19-year-old’s training, like many Olympic and Paralympic hopefuls, was disrupted in recent weeks as COVID-19 took its toll on the country. Her college pool closed March 10, but she was initially allowed to stay for training. Officials reversed course on that decision, and she headed back to Georgia via a 10-hour car ride with her mother, Carmen.
She joined a YMCA near her parents’ new home on Lake Lanier, but it closed after her first training swim. As the pool options continued to dwindle because of the coronavirus, she did what has become natural — she adapted.
Hermes purchased a wetsuit from a family friend and began training swims in Lake Lanier. She swims with a paddle board in tow as her sister Maddie sits on top of the board and steers, making sure the blind swimmer avoids obstacles.
“I think that’s what I’ll be doing the next couple of weeks,” Hermes said.
When she isn’t swimming, Hermes is adjusting to college classes online. It is new for many of her classmates, but not for her — she has four years of Gwinnett Online Campus experience.
“It’s similar to how I did high school, but not as organized as Gwinnett Online Campus,” she said.
Hermes hopes to get back to Loyola by May, so she can train with her college teammates at the on-campus pool. She planned on summer classes at Loyola before returning home in July.
“I’m not 100 percent sure how everything’s going to go,” she said.
The time home with family has been nice, but Hermes also is eager to rejoin her friends and teammates at Loyola, which has been a great fit for her academically and in swimming.
“I love it,” Hermes said. “I love my teammates. I love my coaches. I love the atmosphere there. I’m training with a couple of other Para-athletes, so it’s fun to have that camaraderie. They understand me and what I’m going through. But I also don’t feel different than anybody else.”
