A March visit to Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s Aflac Cancer and Blood Disorders Center was a nice reminder for Scot Davis.
The SwimAtlanta coach got to meet with the doctors and research teams who battle childhood cancer and who benefit directly from Swim Across America Atlanta, an important event for the Gwinnett-based swim club, its coaches, its athletes and their families.
“It was really inspiring to see the doctors and hear them talk about the money we’re raising that they’re using to help fight (cancer),” Davis said. “They keep telling you over and over that without what we’re doing (to raise money), they can’t do the work they need to do. It’s great to know this money is going directly toward the cause and directly toward the fight.”
SwimAtlanta continues to lead the fundraising efforts for Swim Across America Atlanta, a fundraiser with open water swims and multiple Olympian appearances that returns to Lake Lanier Islands for its seventh year Saturday. The club’s team raised nearly $80,000 last year, then made bigger goals when Davis met up with fellow team leaders and SwimAtlanta parents, Kimberly Thompson and Nicole Schwartz, late in 2018. Their goal was to hit the $100,000 mark for the 2019 event.
As of Wednesday, SwimAtlanta’s team sat as the top fundraiser with slightly more than $102,000, nearly $74,000 more than the No. 2 fundraising team. Its donation total since joining the event is nearing $500,000.
“We all kind of worked as a team, getting information out, getting people signed up,” Davis said. “It’s awesome to see what a group can do when they all come together. It’s much more than an individual swim thing. It’s a team thing. When we all come together for a cause, it’s amazing what can happen. The $100,000 surprised all of us, but we knew it could happen if we came together. For a local swim club, that’s pretty impressive.”
Swim Across America Atlanta’s No. 2 fundraising team at close to $30,000, with a considerable lead over the third-place team, also has Gwinnett ties. Amazing Grace and Take That Benedict is headed up by Duluth grad Julie Granger, a cancer survivor who named her tumor Benedict. Amazing Grace is in honor of late SwimAtlanta athlete Grace Bunke, who died of cancer in March, 2018. Both Granger and Bunke were sarcoma patients.
Davis ranks as the top local fundraiser individually with more than $25,000, and the No. 4 individual fundraiser also is from Gwinnett, Parkview and SwimAtlanta swimmer Abigail McCulloh. McCulloh is on the Swim Across America Atlanta Junior Advisory Board with SwimAtlanta teammate and Mountain View swimmer Sarah-Grace Thompson, the junior board’s president.
The efforts of those two teams have fueled Swim Across America Atlanta’s fundraising, which had reached nearly $500,000 of its $600,000 goal as of midweek.
Saturday’s activities feature the usual open water swims — a 5K at 8:30 a.m., a one-mile at 9:30 a.m. and a 1/2 mile at 9:45 a.m. — as well as Olympian autograph sessions at 7:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Gwinnett Olympian Amanda Weir and Paralympian McClain Hermes are among those scheduled to appear Saturday, along with Missy Franklin, Nei-Kuan Chia, Steve Lundquist, Megan Neyer, Paige Northcutt, Peter Wright, Maritza Correia McClendon, Cammile Adams, Eric Wunderlich, Andrew Gemmell and Neil Versfeld.
For more on this weekend’s event or to donate, visit www.swimacrossamerica.org.