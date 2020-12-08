Parkview swept both divisions of a swimming and diving meet with Archer over the weekend.
The Panthers won 197-105 in the girls division, and won 216-72 in the boys division.
Parkview’s boys event winners were Thomas Wooldridge (200-yard freestyle, 1 minute, 48.27 seconds and 500 free, 4:48.60), Tyler Wooldridge (200 individual medley, 2:02.07), Luke Pearson (diving, 142.50 points), Dylan Yin (100 butterfly, 53.33), Joshua Kim (100 free, 50.47), William Eplett (100 backstroke, 59.29) and Russell Hart (100 breaststroke, 1:02.95).
Its girls first-place finishers were Sydney Walker (200 IM, 2:21.46), Sarah Livingston (100 fly, 59.29 and 100 back, 59.60), Abby McCulloh (100 free, 53.27 and 100 breast, 1:10.79) and Natalia De Leon (500 free, 6:13.68).
Archer got wins from Anna Scull (girls 200 free, 2:07.91), Andrew Schnupp (boys 50 free, 26.60), Maddie Hays (girls 50 free, 26.63) and Hailey Yocca (girls diving, 125.40).
Wesleyan splits with Northview
Wesleyan split wins in its meet with Northview, taking the girls division 148.5-120.5 and losing in the boys division 149-111.
The Wolves’ first-place finishers were Henry Wasmuth (boys 200 free, 1:56.50), Carson Schiller (girls 50 free, 25.34 and 100 back, 1:03.45), Jacob Price (boys diving, 232.50), Reagan Beaty (girls diving, 208.25) and Evan Yeager (boys 100 fly, 1:00.19).
