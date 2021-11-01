North Gwinnett’s boys and girls swimming diving teams won both divisions of Saturday’s Meet of Champions that featured the Bulldogs along with Brookwood, Mill Creek and Parkview.
North won the girls division with 579 points to finish ahead of Brookwood (548), while Mill Creek (484) was third and Parkview (334) was fourth. In the boys standings, North took first with 585.5 points to hold off runner-up Parkview’s 541.5. Brookwood’s boys were third at 491, followed by Mill Creek at 324.
The North girls got individual wins from Emma Reiser (200-yard freestyle, 1 minute, 55.52 seconds and 500 free, 5:07.10), Morgan Jenny (200 individual medley, 2:10.04) and Jamison Tiller (100 free, 53.10). North’s winners in the boys meet were Tristan DenBrok (200 free, 1:44.24 and 500 free, 4:38.36) and Blake Burnley (100 butterfly, 51.93 and 100 backstroke, 53.63).
Brookwood got wins from Mary Kate Weitzel (girls 100 fly, 1:00.22) and Hailey Dopson (girls 100 back, 58.37).
Mill Creek’s event winners were Iris Ochoa (girls 50 free, 24.79), Daniel Roshka (boys 100 free, 48.16) and Sydney Tashlein (boys 100 breaststroke, 1:09.26).
Parkview’s first-place finishers were Andy Zhu (boys 200 IM, 1:56.75) and Joshua Kim (boys 50 free, 21.79 and 100 breast, 58.06).
SWIMMING/DIVING
Archer sweeps
Archer opened the season with victories in a tri-meet with Dacula and South Gwinnett.
The Tigers won the girls division with 247 points to South’s 155 and Dacula’s 39, and they were first in the boys division with 176 to Dacula’s 130 and South’s 97.
Archer’s event winners were Sydney Addison (girls 200 free, 2:17.34 and 100 back, 1:14.18), Anna Scull (girls 200 IM, 2:22.14 and 100 breast, 1:14.59), Luke Frierson (boys diving, 219.55), Andrew Schnupp (boys 100 fly, 54.09 and 100 back, 59.71), Andrew Swain (boys 500 free, 7:06.43) and Saiya’Kaede Harris (girls 500 free, 6:56.95).
Dacula got victories from Ryan Kennedy (boys 200 free, 1:52.51 and 50 free, 23.59), Anthony Herzog (boys 200 IM, 2:30.94), Ethan Van Nus (boys 100 free, 55.27), Madison Pitchford (girls 100 free, 1:10.43) and Ryan Smith (boys 100 breast, 1:08.60).
South picked up a first-place finish from Ashley Dozier (girls 50 free, 28.66).
Norcross, Peachtree Ridge split
Norcross and Peachtree Ridge split the division wins in a season-opening meet Friday.
Norcross won the girls division 210-134, while Peachtree Ridge won the boys competition 206-149.
Event winners for Norcross were Catie Choate (girls 200 free, 1:55.50 and 100 back, 57.05), Emma Fass (girls 50 free, 25.80 and 100 free, 57.76), Harrison Green (boys diving, 141.40), Christina Bonacci (girls 100 fly, 1:03.61), Alice Griffin (girls 500 free, 6:02.66), Preston Lin (boys 100 breast, 1:00.37) and Mimi Januzelli (girls 100 breast, 1:21.44).
Peachtree Ridge got individual wins from Tyler Schroeder (boys 200 free, 1:44.30 and 100 fly, 50.49), Charles Tu (boys 200 IM, 1:58.22 and 500 free, 4:57.23), Nikoletta Holt (girls 200 IM, 2:17.30), Nathan Conn (boys 50 free, 22.27), Ainsley Cundill (girls diving, 117.35), Devesh Sukirya (boys 100 free) and Brandon Tang (boys 100 back, 57.81).
