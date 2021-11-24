The North Gwinnett girls swimming and diving team won the McCallie Invitational in Chattanooga, Tenn., last weekend.
The Bulldogs won by 5.5 points over runner-up Westminster, while the North boys finished second behind Saint Xavier (Ky.).
North’s girls 400-yard freestyle relay of Jamison Tiller, Ashley Morton, Morgan Jenny and Emily Reiser broke a school record set in 2015 with a time of 3 minutes, 33.13 seconds. Reiser also lowered her own 500 free school record with a time of 4:54.68, winning that event and taking second in the 200 free (1:51.61).
Tiller was second in the 200 free (1:52.73) and Jenny was second in the 500 free (4:58.27). Jenny added a runner-up finish in the 200 individual medley (2:08.34), and Tiller was third in the 100 free (53.06). Morton placed fourth in the 100 backstroke (1:01.02), Morgan Lemmings was third in diving (176.50 points) and Jordan Bock was sixth in the 200 free (1:58.11).
Tristan DenBrok starred for the North boys with a win in the 500 free in 4:33.98, just tenths of a second off the school record. He also finished third in the 200 free (1:40.52). Justin Alexander was fourth in the 50 free (22.42) and anchored the Buldogs’ medley relay to third place. Blake Burnley had two top finishes — third in the 100 backstroke (51.54) and fourth in the 100 butterfly (50.38) — and Ethan Reiser was sixth in the 200 free (1:45.11) and 500 free (4:48.02) races. Nathan Han was sixth in the 50 free (22.68).
SWIMMING/DIVING
Duluth leads way at Twin Challenge
Duluth and Peachtree Ridge took first in the annual Twin Challenge, giving Duluth coach Jim Reason and Peachtree Ridge coach Jeremy Laird victories over their twin brothers’ teams at Kennesaw Mountain and Campbell.
Duluth had the best overall score with 453, followed by Campbell (407), Peachtree Ridge (338) and Kennesaw Mountain (335). The Wildcats also won the boys division with 230 points to Peachtree Ridge’s 191, Campbell’s 173 and Kennesaw Mountain’s 156.
Campbell’s girls had the top score of 234, just ahead of Duluth’s 223. Kennesaw Mountain was third at 179 and Peachtree Ridge’s girls were fourth at 147.
Amelia Hildebrand won the 200 free (1:57.94) and 100 free (54.57) for the Duluth girls, and teammate Cameron Dukat won the 200 IM (2:11.44) and the 500 free (5:25.56). Annie Do added a win in the 100 breaststroke (1:17.53).
Duluth’s boys team got first-place finishes from Nathan Shepherd (200 IM, 2:07.90), Nathan Hamilton (diving, 226.60) and Jackson Avey (100 free, 50.08).
Archer sweeps quad-meet
Archer swept the boys and girls divisions of a quad-meet with Berkmar, Meadowcreek and Shiloh.
Archer won the girls competition with 188 points to Berkmar’s 131, Meadowcreek’s 66 and Shiloh’s 8. The Tigers scored 174 points in the boys meet to finish ahead of Meadowcreek (115.5), Berkmar (113) and Shiloh (13.5).
Boys event winners for Archer were Andrew Schnupp (50 free, 22.15 and 500 free, 5:41.57), Luke Frierson (diving, 281.55) and Jake Abney (100 fly, 1:05.76). The Tigers got girls victories from Kennedy McNeil (200 IM, 3:11.22), Sydney Addison (50 free, 29.07 and 500 free, 6:28.63), Nathalia Muralles (100 free, 1:03.57 and 100 back, 1:12.11) and Kathleen Patterson (100 breast, 1:33.62).
Berkmar’s first-place finishers were Alexander Diaz Hernandez (boys 200 free, 1:56.79 and 100 back, 1:06.92) and Melissa Lopez-Zamarripa (girls 200 free, 2:46.12).
Meadowcreek got wins from Pedro Meraz-Fuentes (boys 200 IM, 2:32.94 and 100 breast, 1:15.70), while Shiloh got a win from Preston Allen (boys 100 free, 58.65).
Wesleyan tops Blessed Trinity
Wesleyan won the boys division 154-135, and won the girls division 153-132 in a dual meet with Blessed Trinity.
The Wolves’ event winners were Paul Weidle (boys 200 IM, 2:32.38), Hattie Wasmuth (girls 200 IM, 2:18.11 and 100 free, 57.69), Lindsay Friedman (girls 50 free, 27.87), Will Brammer (boys diving, 145.85), Reagan Beaty (girls diving, 249.10), Mitchell Badciong (boys 100 free, 53.64), Henry Wasmuth (boys 500 free, 5:25.87), Sophie Villa (girls 500 free, 6:49.20) and Kate O’Shields (girls 100 breast, 1:21.43).
