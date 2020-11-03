Norcross’ swimming and diving teams won the boys and girls divisions of their season-opening meet with Shiloh.
The Blue Devils swept all the relays in convincing victories.
First-place finishers for the Norcross boys were George Arendale (200-yard freestyle, 2 minutes, 16.72 seconds), Noah Brown (200 individual medley, 2:30.02 and 100 backstroke, 1:07.56), Christopher Nilsson (50 free, 24.20 and 500 free, 5:45.50), Connor Naddra (diving, 137.30 points), Matthew Lopez Orozco (100 butterfly, 1:12.14), Alex Whitesides (100 free, 1:03.61) and Kevin Li (100 breaststroke, 1:07.11).
The Norcross girls got event wins from Caroline Lantis (200 free, 2:09.30), Ava McMahon (200 IM, 2:47.76), Catie Choate (50 free, 24.77 and 100 back, 58.42), Kenley Diaz (diving, 188.65), Christina Bonacci (100 fly, 1:03.46), Emma Fass (100 free, 1:00.08), Audrey Bruns (6:43.96) and Madeline Lesko (100 breast, 1:24.38).
Archer, Lanier open season
The swimming and diving teams from Archer and Lanier opened the season with a meet over the weekend.
Archer’s first-place finishers were Sydney Addison (girls 200 free, 2:18.97), Anna Scull (girls 200 IM, 2:27.61 and 100 breast, 1:16.43), Christian Drummer (boys 50 free, 25.94), Luke Frierson (boys diving, 194.70), Andrew Schnupp (boys 100 fly, 56.66), Maddie Hays (girls 100 fly, 1:13.85) and Jake Abney (100 back, 1:08.84).
Lanier got victories from Jose Castro (boys 200 free, 1:48.05 and 500 free, 5:30.58), Noah Richardson (boys 200 IM, 2:09.35 and 100 breast, 1:03.77), Sophie Sampona (girls 50 free, 30.52 and 100 free, 1:10.67), Shelby Savitz (girls diving, 181.10), Oliver Craig (boys 100 free, 1:03.96) and Makenna Reilly (girls 500 free, 6:02.92 and 100 back, 1:09.57).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.