Mountain View’s swimming and diving team earned a pair of victories against Archer over the weekend.
The Bears edged Archer 180-169 in the girls competition, and won 209-119 in the boys division.
Mountain View’s boys got first-place finishes from Jacob Ly (200-yard freestyle, 2 minutes, 8.50 seconds), Ethan Borst (50 free, 25.81), Jeff Rothwell (100 free, 52.95 and 100 backstroke, 1:00.14), Nicholas Ghidu (500 free, 5:39.89) and Brandon Randall (100 breaststroke, 1:17.14).
The Bears’ girls event winners were Corinne Kuiters (200 free, 2:03.58 and 100 back, 1:05.90), Elizabeth Grow (200 individual medley, 2:32.80 and 500 free, 5:39.60), Kate Jascomb (diving, 165.95 points) and Emely Roldan (100 free, 1:16.41).
Archer got wins from Jake Abney (boys 200 IM, 2:31.05), Maddie Hays (girls 50 free, 26.34), Luke Frierson (boys diving, 194.05), Andrew Schnupp (boys 100 butterfly, 56.64) and Anna Scull (girls 100 fly, 1:06.75 and 100 breast, 1:17.19).
Brookwood sweeps South Gwinnett
Brookwood posted two victories against South Gwinnett — 165-55 in the girls division, and 209-15 in the boys division — over the weekend.
The Broncos’ boys individual winners were Brian Frandsen (200 free, 2:03.15), Joshua Pingel (200 IM, 2:08.66 and 100 breast, 1:06.81), William Kusch (50 free, 22.79), Connor McGahagin (100 fly, 1:07.81), Malcolm Frandsen (100 free, 55.89), Kyler Heffner (500 free, 4:59.39) and Bryce Dopson (100 back, 57.83).
Their girls first-place finishers were Charlotte O’Connor (200 free, 2:14.37), Mary Kate Weitzel (200 IM, 2:22.94 and 100 free, 59.11), Lilian Nguyen (50 free, 27.43), Nadia Davis (diving, 170.35), Kate Johnson (100 fly, 1:06.20) and Samantha Stoffle (100 back, 1:08.16).
South got wins from Lily Cahill in the girls 500 free (7:33.41) and Ysenia Medina in the girls 100 breast (2:02.36).
Duluth edges Collins Hill
Duluth picked up two close wins over Collins Hill last Friday.
The Wildcats won the girls division 190-186, and won 193-185 in the boys competition.
Duluth’s boys event winners were Nathan Sheperd (200 free, 1:54.19), Jacob Portillo (100 fly, 1:00.76) and Jackson Avey (100 free, 52.66). The Wildcats won all three boys relays.
Duluth’s girls team got first-place finishes from Amelia Hildebrand (200 free, 2:03.81 and 100 breast, 1:09.19), Cameron Dukat (200 IM, 2:16.38), Lauren Eigen (100 free, 57.41) and Anna Tarpley (500 free, 5:44.46).
Wesleyan splits with West Forsyth
Wesleyan split its meet last week with West Forsyth, winning 155-140 in the girls division and falling 139-119 in the boys competition.
The Wolves’ individual winners were Noah Fears (boys 200 free, 2:13.78), Henry Wasmuth (boys 200 IM, 2:07.30 and 500 free, 5:05.98), Evan Yeager (boys 50 free, 23.19 and 100 free, 51.94) and Mary Margaret Woods (girls 100 back, 1:14.03).
