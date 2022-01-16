Mill Creek’s swimming and diving team defeated Norcross in the final meet of the regular season on Saturday.
The Hawks won the girls division 210-88, while the boys team defeated Norcross 153-126.
Mill Creek got first-place finishes in the girls meet from Sydney Tashlein (200-yard freestyle, 2 minutes, 4.96 seconds and 500 free, 5:32.59), Kathryn Thigpen (200 individual medley, 2:36.36), Leah McCarthy (diving, 229.85 points), Alina Inthavong (100 butterfly, 1:04.03), Iris Ochoa (100 free, 54.59), Tristen Thompson (100 backstroke, 1:03.57) and Audrey Privett (100 breaststroke, 1:10.71).
The Hawks’ boys event winners were Curtis Thompson (200 free, 2:00.65) and Daniel Roshka (200 IM, 2:05.32 and 500 free, 4:48.38).
Norcross’ individual winners were Sean Disco (boys 50 free, 23.82 and 100 free, 55.42), Emma Fass (girls 50 free, 25.41), Harrison Green (boys diving, 208.45), Preston Lin (boys 100 fly, 58.81 and 100 breast, 58.77) and Noah Brown (100 back, 57.71).
SWIMMING/DIVING
Archer sweeps Grayson
Archer finished the regular season with a sweep of Grayson, winning the girls division 236-188 and the boys division 235-196.
Archer’s first-place finishers were Colson Bruce (boys 200 free, 2:37.39), Andrew Swain (boys 200 IM, 2:37.76), Nathalia Muralles (girls 200 IM, 2:46.50 and 100 back, 1:13.51), Andrew Schnupp (boys 50 free, 21.88 and 100 fly, 51.58), Luke Frierson (boys diving, 300.15), Jalen Wright (boys 100 free, 54.56 and 100 breast, 1:14.56) and Anna Scull (girls 500 free, 5:45.96 and 100 breast, 1:16.48).
January is the beginning of a new year and the perfect time to start the year celebrating National Blood Donor Month.
Due to increased seasonal illnesses during the winter months and inclement weather conditions, donations of blood and platelets decline, and demand increases. The American Red Ross encourages everyone can donate to continue their donations or for those who have never donated, to make an appointment. Blood donation is safer than ever before and saves lives. Millions of people including cancer patients, organ recipients, and victims of accidents rely on blood donations from people like you and me.
#NationalBloodDonorMonth
