Hebron Christian’s boys swimming and diving team won the Last Chance Invitational at Tallulah Falls, and the girls team placed second.
The Lions’ 799 total points — 370 from the boys and 429 from the girls — took first overall at the meet.
Hebron won the boys 200-yard freestyle relay in 1 minute, 40.20 seconds with the group of Preston Potra, Michael Champa, Charlie Jacobs and Ethan Robinson. Potra, Jonathon Ermerins, Sam Steffey and Landen Childress teamed up on a first-place 400 free relay (5:08.45).
Robinson won the 50 free (23.83) and 100 breaststroke (1:11.58), and Potra was third in both the 50 free (24.60) and 100 fly (1:06.34). Sam Jacobs was third in both the 200 free (2:34.48) and 500 free (7:12.02), and Champa took second in the 100 breast (1:22.34).
Hebron won the girls 200 free relay in 1:51.34 with the foursome of Mallory Chandler, Isabella Balkom, Tatum Lunsford and Jessie Parish. Lunsford also won the 100 fly in 1:12.55, and Annabelle McMahon won the 100 breast (1:30.34) and was third in the 500 free (8:04.68).
Chandler was third in the 50 free (27.32) and second in the 100 back (1:13.54), Parish was runner-up in the 50 free (24.37) and Balkom was third in the 200 IM (2:56.35).
Wesleyan falls to Johns Creek
Wesleyan fell in the boys division (219-80) and the girls division (211-93) of a dual meet with Johns Creek.
The Wolves got wins from Carson Schiller (girls 50 free, 24.34 and 100 free, 52.61), Jacob Price (boys diving, 250.10), Maria Hill (girls 500 free, 5:59.03) and Caroline Stewart (girls 100 breast, 1:16.74).
