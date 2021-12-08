ND4_6185.jpg

Anna Scull, Archer

The annual Clody Memorial Swim and Dive Invitational was contested this past weekend in two locations, Mountain Park and West Gwinnett.

The event winners at Mountain Park were as follows:

• Landon Plumlee, Parkview, boys 200-yard freestyle, 1 minute, 53.49 seconds

• Zoe Wilson, Parkview girls 200 free, 2:10.86

• Thien Nguyen, Brookwood, boys 200 individual medley, 2:11.18

• Isabella De Leon, Parkview, girls 200 IM, 2:28.05

• Harrison Wright, Brookwood, boys 50 free, 23.16

• Emma Grene, Brookwood, girls 50 free, 26.82

• An Nguyen, Brookwood, boys 100 butterfly, 1:01.07

• Emily Skillen, Brookwood, girls 100 fly, 1:06.80

• Andrew Schnupp, Archer, boys 100 free, 49.78

• Anna Scull, Archer, girls 100 free, 57.21 and 100 backstroke, 1:08.35

• Ryan Kennedy, Dacula, boys 500 free, 5:05.12

• Cate Rovie, Brookwood, girls 500 free, 5:43.94

• Hayden Narey, Grayson, boys 100 back, 58.56

• William Nguyen, Parkview, boys 100 breaststroke, 1:07.08

• Abigail Sanders, Parkview, girls 100 breast, 1:17.42

The first-place finishers at West Gwinnett were:

• Nathan Shepherd, Duluth, boys 200 free, 1:53.45 and 100 fly, 57.05

• Emma Cooley, North Gwinnett, girls 200 free, 2:04.10 and 100 free, 56.26

• Blake Burnley, North Gwinnett, boys 200 IM, 2:02.22 and 100 breast, 1:05.26

• Reyna Neal, Collins Hill, girls 200 IM, 2:29.00

• Max Pulliam, Peachtree Ridge, boys 50 free, 22.41

• Emma Fass, Norcross, girls 50 free, 26.07

• Maria Fitzsimmons, Collins Hill, girls 100 fly, 1:03.04 and 100 breast, 1:12.02

• Jackson Avey, Duluth, boys 100 free, 50.44

• Chase Gravitt, North Gwinnett, boys 500 free, 5:21.38

• Tristen Thompson, Mill Creek, girls 500 free, 5:24.79

• Noah Brown, Norcross, boys 100 back, 58.00

• Sol Masllorens, North Gwinnett, girls 100 back, 1:06.79

SWIMMING/DIVING

Wesleyan second in quad meet

Wesleyan took second in both divisions of a meet with Chamblee, Holy Innocents’ and Druid Hill last weekend.

Chamblee won the girls division 170-144 over Wesleyan, and took the boys division 204-128 over Wesleyan.

Wesleyan’s event winners were Henry Wasmuth (boys 200 free, 1:53.64 and 100 fly, 57.38), Mitchell Badciong (boys 50 free, 23.68), Lindsay Friedman (girls 100 fly, 1:12.66), Max Perry (boys 100 free, 54.44), David Ohayon (boys 500 free, 5:34.29), Mary Margaret Woods (girls 100 back, 1:13.41) and Caroline Stewart (girls 100 breast, 1:17.40).

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.