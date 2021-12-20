The Duluth swimming and diving teams rolled to quad-meet wins over Mountain View, Meadowcreek and Discovery last weekend.
The Wildcats scored 225 points in the girls meet to finish ahead of Mountain View’s 172, Meadowcreek’s 45 and Discovery’s 33. The Duluth boys won with 229 points to Mountain View’s 170, Meadowcreek’s 49 and Discovery’s 26.
Duluth swept every boys event, including two wins from Nathan Shepherd in the 200-yard individual medley (2 minutes, 14.08 seconds) and 100 butterfly (1:01.03). He was joined by victories from teammates Jacob Portillo (200 freestyle, 1:57.30), Baden Stewart (50 free, 23.42), Mason Leatherberry (diving, 149.50 points), Jackson Avey (100 free, 51.90), Alan Shepherd (500 free, 5:27.81), Perry Westbrook (100 backstroke, 1:01.85) and Seth Routly (100 breaststroke, 1:11.05).
Anna Tarpley was a double-winner for the Duluth girls, taking first in the 200 IM (2:22.68) and 100 fly (1:03.01). The Wildcats also got girls event wins from Amelia Hildebrand (200 free, 1:58.31), Yasmine Koster (diving, 206.20), Emily Killian (100 free, 1:01.10) and Cameron Dukat (100 breast, 1:09.19).
SWIMMING/DIVING
Wesleyan sweeps Riverwood
Wesleyan posted victories in the boys (187-68) and girls (158-135) divisions of a meet with Riverwood last week.
The Wolves’ boys winners were David Ohayon (200 free, 2:05.39 and 500 free, 5:39.33), Henry Wasmuth (200 IM, 2:11.36 and 100 fly, 57.52), Mitchell Badciong (50 free, 22.86 and 100 free, 51.46), Will Hillegass (diving, 134.70) and Ray Homan (100 back, 1:04.64).
Event winners for the Wesleyan girls were Caroline Stewart (200 IM, 2:31.86 and 100 breast, 1:17.00), Vivian Hosier (50 free, 26.67 and 100 free, 58.59), Reagan Beaty (diving, 229.60) and Hattie Wasmuth (100 back, 1:02.31).
