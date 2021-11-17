Duluth’s swimming and diving team posted a pair of victories over Norcross last weekend.
The Wildcats won the girls division 264-179, and took first in the boys division 252-181.
First-place finishers for the Duluth girls were Cameron Dukat (200-yard individual medley, 2 minutes, 14.96 seconds and 500 freestyle, 5:24.92), Yasmine Koster (diving, 179.95) and Amelia Hildebrand (100 breaststroke, 1:08.52).
Duluth’s boys event winners were Alan Shepherd (200 free, 1:59.20 and 200 IM, 2:12.21), Nathan Hamilton (diving, 192.95), Jacob Portillo (100 butterfly, 57.03), Jackson Avey (100 free, 50.84) and Nathan Shepherd (500 free, 5:15.56).
Norcross’ individual winners were Catie Choate (girls 200 free, 1:53.71 and 100 fly, 57.01), Preston Lin (boys 50 free, 22.57 and 100 breast, 58.33), Emma Fass (girls 50 free, 26.55 and 100 backstroke, 1:05.48), Kahlan Minton (girls 100 free, 1:00.00) and Noah Brown (boys 100 back, 58.94).
SWIMMING/DIVING
Brookwood, Mill Creek, Walton square off
Brookwood’s girls won a tri-meet with 153 points, holding off Mill Creek (134.5) and Walton (98.5) last weekend.
Walton won the boys meet at 153.5, ahead of Brookwood’s 123.5 and Mill Creek’s 82.
Brookwood’s event winners were Chloe Brothers (girls diving, 259.40), Mary Kate Weitzel (girls 100 fly, 1:00.01), Margaret Cohen (girls 500 free, 5:23.83) and Hayden Britt (girls 100 breast, 1:09.70).
Mill Creek’s first-place finishers were Daniel Roshka (boys 200 free, 1:45.50 and 500 free, 4:46.82), Tristen Thompson (girls 200 free, 1:58.92 and 100 free, 54.23), Will Skidmore (boys 200 IM, 1:56.17 and 100 fly, 52.47), Iris Ochoa (girls 50 free, 24.86), Weston Skidmore (boys 100 back, 58.13), Vivien Rothwell (girls 100 back, 58.98) and Faby Pena Damoni (boys 100 breast, 1:06.80).
Mountain View sweeps Archer, Central
Mountain View swept both divisions of a tri-meet with Archer and Central Gwinnett last weekend.
The Bears posted a score of 254 in the girls meet to 218 for Archer and 54 for Central. Mountain View’s girls won with 277 to Archer’s 217 and Central’s 38.
Mountain View got victories from Connor Rothwell (boys 200 free, 2:08.74), Brandon Randall (boys 200 IM, 2:26.43), Charlotte Thompson (girls 200 IM, 2:16.39 and 500 free, 5:16.61), Alec Tom (boys 50 free, 23.72), Kate Jascomb (girls diving, 180.00), Jenna Taylor (girls 100 fly, 1:00.39 and 100 breast, 1:12.19), Daniel So (boys 100 free, 55.60 and 100 back, 1:07.96), Isabel Berry (girls 100 free, 1:11.57), Anderson Davis (boys 500 free, 6:23.85) and Bella Sunderland (girls 100 back, 1:16.81).
Archer’s event winners were Anna Scull (girls 200 free, 2:06.57), Nathalia Muralles (girls 50 free, 29.04), Luke Frierson (boys diving, 239.85) and Andrew Schnupp (boys 100 fly, 53.58 and 100 breast, 1:07.34).
Dacula squeaks out wins over Discovery
Dacula won both divisions of a tri-meet with Discovery and Shiloh last weekend.
The Falcons edged Discovery girls 121-114, and they also won the boys in a tight competition 137-128.
Dacula’s first-place finishers were Ryan Kennedy (boys 200 IM, 2:12.81), Lindsay Stevens (girls 200 IM, 2:09.84 and 100 back, 59.99), Ethan Van Nus (boys 100 fly, 1:01.51 and 100 back, 1:06.35), Ryan Smith (boys 100 free, 55.28 and 100 breast, 1:07.46), Madison Pritchard (girls 100 free, 1:11.98) and Madison Pitchford (girls 100 breast, 1:25.16).
Discovery’s event winners were Aidan Malkoc (boys 200 free, 2:39.30), Litzy Flores (girls 200 free, 2:26.24) and Mark Monzer (boys 50 free, 26.60).
Shiloh picked up a win from Gianna Office (girls 50 free, 32.85).
Wesleyan tops Mount Vernon
Wesleyan posted wins over Mount Vernon in the girls (141-128) and boys (188-63) competitions last week.
The Wolves got wins from David Ohayon (boys 200 free, 2:03.41 and 500 free, 5:27.32), Henry Wasmuth (boys 200 IM, 2:16.31), Hattie Wasmuth (girls 200 IM, 2:17.23 and 100 fly, 1:04.66), Will Hillegass (boys diving, 134.50), Ansley Chapman (girls 500 free, 6:58.47), Ray Homan (boys 100 back, 1:05.08), Mary Margaret Woods (girls 100 back, 1:13.75) and Caroline Stewart (girls 100 breast, 1:19.22).
