The Duluth boys and Norcross girls won the divisions of a season-opening swimming and diving meet between the two schools over the weekend.
Duluth got first-place finishes from Nathan Sheperd (boys 200-yard freestyle, 1 minute, 57.25 seconds and 500 free, 5:18.40), Jackson Avey (boys 50 free, 22.95 and 100 free, 51.50), Nathan Hamilton (boys diving, 183.05 points), Lauren Eigen (girls 100 free, 58.75 and 100 backstroke, 1:10.11) and Annie Do (girls 100 breaststroke, 1:18.92).
Norcross’ event winners were Caroline Lantis (girls 200 free, 2:07.48), Preston Lin (boys 200 individual medley, 2:07.04 and 100 breast, 59.88), Catie Choate (girls 200 IM, 2:10.67 and 500 free, 5:12.51), Claire Fass (girls 50 free, 27.51), Kenley Diaz (girls diving, 202.40), Christopher Nilsson (boys 100 butterfly, 59.10 and 100 back, 58.69) and Christina Bonacci (girls 100 fly, 1:00.97).
Archer sweeps Dacula
Archer won both divisions of its season-opening meet with Dacula.
The Tigers won 156-90 in the girls competition, and took a 168-44 win in the boys division.
Archer picked up event wins from Anna Scull (girls 200 free, 2:08.46 and 500 free, 5:48.02), Isaam Bradley (boys 200 IM, 2:26.92 and 100 free, 58.27), Maddie Hays (girls 200 IM, 2:33.14 and 100 back, 1:09.59), Andrew Schnupp (boys 50 free, 24.79), Saiya’Kaede Harris (girls 50 free, 29.51), Luke Frierson (boys diving, 193.55), Hailey Yocca (girls diving, 154.85), Sydney Addison (girls 100 free, 1:03.06) and Jalen Wright (boys 100 breast, 1:19.87).
Dacula’s first-place performances were from Ryan Smith (boys 200 free, 2:03.31), Ethan Van Nus (boys 100 fly, 59.41 and 100 back, 1:01.47), Lindsay Stevens (girls 100 fly, 1:02.95 and 100 breast, 1:14.45) and Ryan Kennedy (boys 500 free, 5:23.03).
Wesleyan sweeps
Wesleyan was victorious in its season-opening meet against Holy Innocents’, winning both the girls (196-65) and boys (136-92) divisions.
The Wolves’ first-place finishers were Noah Fears (boys 200 free, 2:10.82 and 100 fly, 1:07.98), Maria Hill (girls 200 free, 2:16.50 and 500 free, 6:05.47), Paul Weidle (boys 200 IM, 2:49.39), Izzy Martin (girls 200 IM, 3:01.74), Evan Yeager (boys 50 free, 23.72 and 100 free, 52.59), Ashley Binney (girls 50 free, 29.08), Luke Jackson (boys diving, 158.40), Reagan Beaty (girls diving, 183.60), Caroline Stewart (girls 100 fly, 1:11.03 and 100 breast, 1:16.63), Leo Bradley (boys 100 back, 1:19.20) and Mary Margaret Woods (girls 100 back, 1:16.71).
