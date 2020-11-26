Duluth’s swimming and diving teams posted victories last weekend in a meet with Dacula.
The Wildcats won 169-86 in the girls division and 179-48 in the boys division.
Duluth’s boys event winners were Luke Stanley (200-yard individual medley, 2 minutes, 28.26 seconds and 100 breaststroke, 1:09.07), Baden Stewart (50 freestyle, 24.50), Nathan Hamilton (diving, 178.35 points), Ethan Williams (100 butterfly, 1:15.85) and Ben Barnhill (100 free, 58.07).
The girls’ first-place finishers were Amelia Hildebrand (200 free, 2:08.16 and 100 backstroke, 1:06.54), Emma Dahlke-Baumann (50 free, 28.74), Yasmine Koster (diving, 170.15), Cameron Dukat (100 fly, 1:04.42 and 100 breast, 1:09.49) and Evana Sharma (500 free, 7:21.14).
Duluth also competed in the Twin Challenge and had 448.5 combined points, the most in the meet with Kennesaw Mountain (409.5), Campbell (403) and Peachtree Ridge (254).
It’s first-place finishers in that meet were Nathan Sheperd (boys 200 free, 1:54.24 and 500 free, 5:15.44), Hamilton (boys diving, 178.35), Hildebrand (girls 200 free, 2:05.21) and Dukat (girls 200 IM, 2:18.26).
Collins Hill tops Archer
Collins Hill won both divisions — 235-111 in girls and 214-87 in boys — of a meet last weekend.
The Eagles’ first-place finishers were J.P. Kirouac (boys 200 free, 2:00.71 and 100 free, 52.57), Jayla Thompson (girls 200 free, 2:05.68 and 100 back, 1:03.82), Nermin Mujkanovic (boys 200 IM, 2:11.01 and 100 breast, 1:04.84), Meg Bridge (girls 200 IM, 2:33.07), Emily Whitehead (girls 50 free, 28.08), Payton Nabors (boys 100 fly, 56.82 and 100 back, 58.92), Natalie Coffee (girls 100 free, 1:00.97), Caleb Harrell (boys 500 free, 5:59.25) and Amara Forringer (girls 500 free, 6:47.77).
Archer got victories from Andrew Schnupp (boys 50 free, 22.79), Maddie Hays (girls 100 fly, 1:05.76) and Anna Scull (girls 100 breast, 1:14.73).
Wesleyan falls to Blessed Trinity
Blessed Trinity posted wins over Wesleyan in the boys (163-113) and girls (167-128) divisions of a meet last weekend.
Wesleyan’s event winners were Henry Wasmuth (boys 200 free, 1:57.91), Caroline Stewart (girls 200 IM, 2:35.10), Jacob Price (boys diving, 242.55), Emma Anderson (girls diving, 215.10), Noah Fears (boys 100 fly, 1:03.42), and Maria Hill (girls 500 free, 6:04.11).
