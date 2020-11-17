Collins Hill and Norcross each won a division of a swimming and diving meet this past weekend.
Collins Hill posted a 207-150 victory in the boys competition, while the Norcross girls pulled out a 193-176 win.
Collins Hill’s event winners were Tanner Torrez (boys 200-yard individual medley, 2 minutes, 11.76 seconds and 100 backstroke, 59.81), Meg Bridge (girls 200 IM, 2:29.72), Sam Hall (boys 50 freestyle, 23.19 and 100 free, 52.67), Jayla Thompson (girls 50 free, 24.70 and 100 back, 1:00.29), Austin Wahl (boys diving, 152.50 points), Dominique Goodman (girls diving, 196.45), Matthew Fellows (boys 100 butterfly, 1:03.38), Emily Whitehead (girls 100 free, 1:01.23), Declan McMahon (boys 500 free, 5:30.10), Nermin Mujkanovic (boys 100 breaststroke, 1:04.46) and Hamilton Mackenzie (girls 100 breast, 1:16.51).
Norcross got first-place finishes from Christopher Nilsson (boys 200 free, 1:59.28), Caroline Lantis (girls 200 free, 2:08.41 and 500 free, 5:49.96) and Christina Bonacci (girls 100 fly, 1:02.62).
SWIMMING/DIVING
Peachtree Ridge tops Archer
Peachtree Ridge narrowly defeated Archer 159-152 in the girls division, and won the boys event 233-101 on Saturday.
The Lions’ event winners were Charles Tu (boys 200 free, 1:50.01 and 500 free, 5:07.95), Nikoletta Holt (girls 200 free, 2:03.91 and 500 free, 5:27.81), Tyler Schroeder (boys 200 IM, 1:58.68 and 100 back, 55.52), Jessica Allibone (girls 200 IM, 2:20.68), Max Pulliam (boys 50 free, 23.19 and 100 free, 55.99), Haley McCracken (girls 50 free, 28.66 and 100 free, 1:03.92) and Angela Stephan (girls diving, 111.60).
Archer’s first-place finishers were Luke Frierson (boys diving, 197.45), Andrew Schnupp (boys 100 fly, 56.63), Anna Scull (girls 100 fly, 1:07.19 and 100 breast, 1:15.41), Nathalia Muralles (girls 100 back, 1:10.33) and Isaam Bradley (boys 100 breast, 1:13.56).
Duluth sweeps Mountain View
Duluth posted wins in the girls division (210-154) and the boys division (250-111) against Mountain View on Friday.
The Wildcats’ boys wins were Nathan Sheperd (200 free, 1:55.36 and 100 fly, 59.76), Jackson Avey (50 free, 23.12), Jacob Portillo (500 free, 5:34.33), Parker Reason (100 back, 1:00.05) and Luke Stanley (100 breast, 1:08.13).
Duluth’s girls winners were Anna Tarpley (200 IM, 2:20.10 and 100 fly, 1:02.72) and Yasmine Koster (diving, 151.60).
Wesleyan splits
Wesleyan’s boys team edged Cambridge 137-135 Friday, while the girls team fell 229-83.
The Wolves’ first-place finishers were Evan Yeager (boys 50 free, 23.64 and 100 free, 53.38), Carson Schiller (girls 50 free, 25.38 and 100 free, 55.26), Jacob Price (boys diving, 223.80) and Henry Wasmuth (boys 100 fly, 55.93).
