Image.jpeg

Chloe Brothers

Chloe Brothers broke the Gwinnett County six-dive record Saturday, highlighting Brookwood’s sweep of rival Parkview in swimming and diving.

The Broncos completed an unbeaten regular season under new head coach Willie Hildebrand, and retained the Battle of Five Forks Trophy with victories in the overall points competition, as well as wins in both the boys and girls divisions. The boys won 264-194, while the girls posted a dominant 311-142 victory.

