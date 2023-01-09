Chloe Brothers broke the Gwinnett County six-dive record Saturday, highlighting Brookwood’s sweep of rival Parkview in swimming and diving.
The Broncos completed an unbeaten regular season under new head coach Willie Hildebrand, and retained the Battle of Five Forks Trophy with victories in the overall points competition, as well as wins in both the boys and girls divisions. The boys won 264-194, while the girls posted a dominant 311-142 victory.
Brothers’ girls county record was 314.90 points to break the old mark of 305.55, set in 2011 by Duluth’s Sarah Haliburton. Brothers also broke the county 11-dive record earlier this season.
In addition to Brothers’ victory, Hailey Dopson won two events for the Brookwood girls — the 200-yard freestyle (1 minute, 55.54 seconds) and the 100 backstroke (56.65). The other Bronco girls who won individual events were Addison Curtis (200 individual medley, 2:18.22), Sophie Hamilton (50 free, 25.76), Mary Kate Weitzel (100 butterfly, 1:01.77) and Cameron Pritchett (500 free, 5:28.88).
Both Kyler Heffner and Nolan Patterson were double-winners for the Brookwood boys. Heffner was first in the 200 free (1:44.80) and 100 fly (54.30), and Patterson won the 50 free (21.21) and 100 free (47.29). Teammate Baylor Stanton took first in the 100 breaststroke in 58.82, and Ethan Walker gave the Broncos a win in boys diving (165.15).
Parkview was led by a pair of double-winners, Landon Plumlee on the boys side and Hannah-Claire Jowers on the girls side. Plumlee was first in the 200 IM (2:00.40) and 500 free (4:58.43), and Jowers won the 100 free (55.14) and the 100 breast (1:09.95). The Panthers’ Jack Dunbar was first in the 100 back at 52.07.
Archer wins 4-team meet
Archer won the boys and girls divisions of a meet with Central Gwinnett, Dacula and St. Francis on Friday.
The Tigers had 204 points in the boys meet for a comfortable margin over runner-up Dacula’s 91. The girls won with 206 points to second-place St. Francis’ 144.
Archer’s event winners were Faith Dye (girls 200 free, 2:38.93), Jalen Wright (boys 50 free, 24.01 and 100 breast, 1:12.71), Sydney Addison (girls 50 free, 27.12 and 100 breast, 1:22.23), Luke Frierson (boys diving, 281.55), Andrew Schnupp (boys 100 free, 47.36 and 100 back, 58.01), Sarah Sanchez Sanchez (girls 100 free, 1:00.41), Colson Bruce (boys 500 free, 7:49.39) and Nathalia Muralles (girls 100 back, 1:15.16).
Dacula got wins from Dino Lisinovic (boys 200 free, 2:01.73), Austin Jugenheimer (boys 200 IM, 2:16.00), Amira Jewell (girls diving, 173.50) and Abigail Dibling (girls 100 fly, 1:19.53).
Norcross defeats Mountain View
Norcross won the boys (264-136) and girls (264-124) divisions of a meet with Mountain View on Friday.
Individual winners for Norcross were Katie Hammock (girls 200 free, 2:16.80), Matthew Duchon (boys 200 IM, 2:14.99 and 100 breast, 1:05.07), Madeline Lesko (girls 200 IM, 2:40.60), Christopher Nilsson (boys 50 free, 22.64), Harrison Green (boys diving, 253.75), Charlie Boalch (boys 100 fly, 57.09), Clare Fass (girls 100 fly, 1:11.03), Catie Choate (girls 100 free, 55.63 and 100 back, 1:00.00) and Bella Andrean (girls 100 breast, 1:20.05).
Mountain View got first-place showings from Jaden Le (boys 200 free, 1:56.69 and 500 free, 5:25.13), Charlotte Thompson (girls 50 free, 26.13 and 500 free, 5:13.28), Kate Jascomb (girls diving, 199.15) and Riley Richards (boys 100 free, 50.88 and 100 back, 59.18).
Duluth tops Grayson, Berkmar
Duluth posted a sweep of a tri-meet with Grayson and Berkmar on Saturday.
The Wildcats won the boys meet with 272 points (Grayson was second at 282), and won the girls meet at 317 (Grayson was second at 119).
Duluth got wins from Anna Tarpley (girls 200 free, 2:09.31 and 500 free, 5:48.30), Melissa Bischof (girls 200 IM, 2:39.75), Mason Leatherberry (boys diving, 222.80), Yasmine Koster (girls diving, 212.15), Sammie Harris (girls 100 fly, 1:07.45), Nathan Shepherd (boys 100 free, 51.24), Perry Westbrook (boys 100 free, 51.24), Jaidyn Castleberry (girls 100 free, 59.89 and 100 back, 1:08.76), Camden Agustin (boys 100 breast, 1:05.64) and Kaitlyn Park (girls 100 breast, 1:18.46).
Grayson’s event winners were Dallin Jensen (boys 200 free, 1:53.56 and 500 free, 5:14.29), Logan Smedley (boys 200 IM, 2:15.93), Ashlyn Fuchs (girls 50 free, 27.03) and Jaden Henry (boys 100 fly, 59.31 and 100 back, 1:02.77).
Berkmar got a win from Alex Diaz Hernandez (boys 50 free, 24.14).
Wesleyan sweeps Collins Hill
Wesleyan defeated Collins in the boys meet (184-108) and the girls meet (176-118) on Friday.
First-place finishers for Wesleyan were David Ohayon (boys 200 free, 1:59.05), Henry Wasmuth (boys 200 IM, 2:10.49 and 500 free, 5:17.52), Hattie Wasmuth (girls 200 IM, 2:17.49 and 100 back, 1:04.57), Max Perry (boys 50 free, 23.12 and 100 free, 51.10), Vivian Hosier (girls 50 free, 25.88 and 100 free, 55.96), Abbey Suits (girls diving, 282.65), J.J. Neeb (boys 100 fly, 1:00.70) and Ray Homan (boys 100 back, 1:03.90).
Collins Hill got event wins from Jordan Mugfor (girls 200 free, 2:16.83 and 500 free, 6:05.61), Ryan Coffee (boys diving, 162.80), Maria Fitzsimmons (girls 100 fly, 1:03.53 and 100 breast, 1:13.85) and Bobby Beard (boys 100 breast, 1:11.75).
Recommended for you
Two Norcross residents were arrested last week and charged with murder in the death of the Norcross man who was found dead near the doorway of his home last month. Click for more.IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from Jan. 2-8
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.