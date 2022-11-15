NORCROSS — Junior Chloe Brothers broke the school six-dive record last Friday in the Brookwood swimming and diving team’s sweep of Mill Creek at West Gwinnett Aquatic Center.
The Broncos won the girls meet 311-144, and took first in the boys division 311-101.
Brothers won the girls diving competition with a score of 290.40 points, breaking the old mark of 287.75 set in 2021.
Brookwood’s other girls winners were Hayden Britt (200-yard individual medley, 2 minutes, 15.65 seconds and 100 breaststroke, 1:08.94), Hailey Dopson (100 butterfly, 1:00.06 and 100 backstroke, 1:00.02) and Mackenzie Britt (500 freestyle, 5:15.91).
The Broncos’ boys individual wins were from Baylor Stanton (200 IM, 1:51.60 and 100 back, 51.45), Nolan Patterson (50 free, 21.66 and 100 free, 47.82), Ethan Walker (diving, 142.95), Thien Nguyen (500 free, 5:02.11) and Ean Silvers (100 breast, 1:04.13).
Mill Creek got wins from Will Skidmore (boys 200 free, 1:45.06 and 100 fly), Vivien Rothwell (girls 200 free, 1:59.13) and Iris Ochoa (girls 50 free, 24.85 and 100 free, 53.53).
SWIMMING/DIVING
Archer, Seckinger post wins
STONE MOUNTAIN — The Archer boys and Seckinger girls won the competitions of a tri-meet last Friday with Berkmar.
Archer’s event winners were Sydney Addison (girls 200 free, 2:14.49), Luke Frierson (boys diving, 251.40), Andrew Schnupp (boys 100 fly, 52.90 and 100 breast, 1:05.80), Sean Kim (boys 100 free, 59.35), Alantis Hunter (girls 100 free, 1:14.61), Sarah Sanchez Sanchez (girls 500 free, 6:16.15) and Madison Curry (girls 100 breast, 1:20.11).
Seckinger’s first-place finishers were Jack Galasso (boys 200 IM, 2:44.66), Avery Bishop (girls 200 IM, 2:37.05 and 100 fly, 1:04.81), Haleigh Brooke Shorter (girls diving, 136.60), Daniel So (boys 500 free, 6:04.43) and Lucas Costea (boys 100 back, 1:09.42).
Berkmar got wins from Alexander Diaz Hernandez (boys 200 free, 2:00.28), Daniel Clavijo (boys 50 free, 27.33) and Daniella Barbosa (girls 50 free, 30.34 and 100 back, 1:18.51).
GAC sweeps Mount Vernon
NORCROSS — Greater Atlanta Christian won the boys (204-73) and girls (181-95) divisions of a meet Tuesday with Mount Vernon.
Abigail Heizer broke the GAC record in the 100 fly with a win in 56.68, and also won the 200 IM in 2:11.79. Teammate Rachel Todebush won the 100 breast in 1:09.24 and Madeline House won the 50 free (25.80).
The GAC boys got wins from James Sorenson (200 IM, 2:12.52) and Luke Stanley (100 breast, 1:01.25).
Wesleyan splits
PEACHTREE CORNERS — Wesleyan split its meet last week with Cambridge and Riverwood.
The boys team won with 283 points (to 224 for Cambridge, 89 for Riverwood), and the girls took second at 219 (behind 280 from Cambridge).
Event winners for Wesleyan were Henry Wasmuth (boys 200 IM, 2:10.99 and 100 fly, 57.84), Max Perry (boys 50 free, 23.59), Evan Nichols (boys diving, 157.70), Abbey Suits (girls diving, 271.85), Vivian Hosier (girls 100 free, 58.38), David Ohayon (boys 500 free, 5:25.10) and Hattie Wasmuth (girls 500 free, 5:23.66).
