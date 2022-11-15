SwimandDiveBanquet2022-16.jpg

Brookwood sophomore Chloe Brothers is the Daily Post’s Girls Diver of the Year.

 Katie’s Images

NORCROSS — Junior Chloe Brothers broke the school six-dive record last Friday in the Brookwood swimming and diving team’s sweep of Mill Creek at West Gwinnett Aquatic Center.

The Broncos won the girls meet 311-144, and took first in the boys division 311-101.

