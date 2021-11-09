Buford swept the boys and girls divisions of a tri-meet with Archer and Lanier this past weekend.
The Wolves had 266 points in the girls standings to defeat Archer (191) and Lanier (116). The boys’ winning total was 226, while Archer was a close second at 199.
Buford got first-place showings from Landon Selph (boys 200-yard freestyle, 2 minutes, 3.54 seconds), Ben Irwin (boys 200 individual medley, 1:58.49 and 100 backstroke, 52.21), Olivia West (girls 200 IM, 2:23.17 and 100 back, 1:04.60), Riley Smith (girls 50 free, 26.82 and 100 breaststroke, 1:19.52), Mckinlee Taulbee (girls diving, 277.95 points), Alexandria Pennell (girls 500 free, 5:52.44) and Aiden Smith (boys 100 breast, 1:09.51).
Archer’s individual winners were Andrew Schnupp (boys 50 free, 22.35 and 100 butterfly, 54.51), Luke Frierson (boys diving, 238.30), Anna Scull (girls 100 fly, 1:05.72) and Andrew Swain (boys 500 free, 6:53.52).
Lanier got wins from Makenna Reilly (girls 200 free, 2:07.72 and 100 free, 58.09) and Adam Beaumont (boys 100 free, 57.02).
SWIMMING/DIVING
Duluth sweeps Northview
Duluth won both divisions of a meet with Grayson and neighboring Northview over the weekend.
The Wildcats won the girls competition with 282 points to Northview’s 150 and Grayson’s 133. They posted 276 points in the boys meet to Northview’s 204 and Grayson’s 104.
The Duluth girls’ individual event winners were Amelia Hildebrand (200 free, 1:59.04 and 100 free, 55.27), Anna Tarpley (200 IM, 2:23.12), Yasmine Koster (diving, 172.70) and Cameron Dukat (100 breast, 1:10.46).
Duluth’s boys winners were Nathan Hamilton (diving, 226.05), Jackson Avey (100 free, 50.79) and Nathan Shepherd (500 free, 5:07.97).
Brookwood posts wins
Brookwood picked up boys and girls victories over the weekend in a competition with Norcross and Mountain View.
The Broncos had 301 points in the girls meet to defeat Norcross (202) and Mountain View (122). The boys team won with 288 points to Norcross’ 177.
Event winners for Brookwood were Thien Nguyen (boys 200 free, 1:54.02), Kyler Heffner (boys 200 IM, 2:02.89 and 100 fly, 54.16), Hailey Dopson (girls 200 IM, 2:14.18 and 100 back, 59.07), Nolan Patterson (boys 50 free, 21.80 and 100 free, 49.17), Chloe Brothers (girls diving, 274.20), Emily Skillen (girls 100 fly, 1:05.23), Brandon Shepard (boys 500 free, 5:04.56), Addison Curtis (girls 500 free, 5:28.76 and 100 breast, 1:14.52) and Matt Scalzi (boys 100 back, 57.97).
Norcross got first-place finishes from Emma Fass (girls 50 free, 26.49 and 100 free, 57.09) and Preston Lin (boys 100 breast, 59.62).
Mountain View got wins from Jenna Taylor (girls 200 free, 2:00.32) and Sam Tennell (boys diving, 250.00).
