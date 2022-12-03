Brookwood junior Chloe Brothers broke the Gwinnett County 11-dive record Friday in winning the Bettie Hudson Memorial Invitational.
Brothers’ record score was 537.00 points to finish ahead of runner-up and reigning Gwinnett County champion Leah McCarthy of Mill Creek. McCarthy posted a total of 512.65 points. Brothers placed fourth at last season’s state meet with a score of 517.85.
Dominique Goodman of Collins Hill was third at 401.75, followed by North Gwinnett’s Morgan Lemmings (fourth, 318.15), Mountain View’s Katherine Jascomb (fifth, 295.65), Lanier’s Victoria Hicks (sixth, 293.00), Duluth’s Yasmine Koster (seventh, 282.05), North’s Gioia Perri (eighth, 265.45), Mountain View’s Danielle Cohen (ninth, 250.70) and Duluth’s Kamille Campbell (10th, 214.15).
Archer’s Luke Frierson was the boys champion with 444.90 points, topping runner-up Hayden Shelton of Peachtree Ridge (389.10) and third-place Jason Ballard of Dacula (373.35).
Norcross’ Harrison Green was fourth at 280.90, followed by Collins Hill’s Ryan Coffee in fifth at 259.95 and Brookwood’s Ethan Walker in sixth at 210.90.
Wesleyan sweeps Dunwoody
Wesleyan won both divisions of a meet with Dunwoody on Friday. The boys won 192-120, and the girls won 214-97.
Event winners for the Wesleyan girls were Vivian Hosier (200-yard freestyle, 2 minutes, 9.75 seconds and 100 free, 57.91), Helen Wanjohi (200 individual medley, 2:38.84 and 500 free, 6:05.32), Caroline Stewart (50 free, 27.10 and 100 breaststroke, 1:15.20), Abbey Suits (diving, 270.15), Lindsay Friedman (100 butterfly, 1:12.05) and Mary Margaret Woods (100 backstroke, 1:12.11).
The Wolves got boys wins from Henry Wasmuth (200 free, 1:54.97 and 100 fly, 58.15), Connor Worgo (200 IM, 2:26.44), Paul Weidle (50 free, 23.51), Max Perry (100 free, 51.26 and 100 back, 1:00.70) and David Ohayon (500 free, 5:11.27).
