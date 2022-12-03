SwimandDiveBanquet2022-16.jpg

Brookwood's Chloe Brothers earned the 2021-22 Daily Post’s Girls Diver of the Year honor.

 Katie’s Images

Brookwood junior Chloe Brothers broke the Gwinnett County 11-dive record Friday in winning the Bettie Hudson Memorial Invitational.

Brothers’ record score was 537.00 points to finish ahead of runner-up and reigning Gwinnett County champion Leah McCarthy of Mill Creek. McCarthy posted a total of 512.65 points. Brothers placed fourth at last season’s state meet with a score of 517.85.

