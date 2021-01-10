Brookwood’s swimming and diving program won the annual Five Forks Trophy with a victory over the weekend against rival Parkview.
The Broncos took the trophy with a 435-326 total points margin, the bulk of that advantage from a 243-141 win by the girls team. The boys team also won 192-185, rallying past Parkview with a victory in the meet-ending 400-yard freestyle relay in 3 minutes, 18.92 seconds. The relay featured Nolan Patterson, Chris Scalzi, William Kusch and Nathaniel Stoffle.
Brookwood’s boys also got individual event wins from Patterson (200 free, 1:43.54) and Stoffle (100 butterfly, 50.63 and 100 backstroke, 51.12).
The Broncos’ individual girls winners were Lily Burke (200 individual medley, 2:10.87 and 100 free, 52.87), Marlowe Misner (50 free, 26.15), Gillian Lee (diving, 242.15 points), Mary Kate Weitzel (100 fly, 59.22) and Hayden Britt (100 breaststroke, 1:10.39).
First-place finishers for the Parkview boys were Andy Zhu (200 IM, 1:58.53), Dylan Yin (50 free, 21.85), C.J. Bennett (diving, 262.95), Tyler Wooldridge (100 free, 48.52), Thomas Wooldridge (500 free, 4:43.13) and Joshua Kim (100 breast, 58.31).
The Panther girls got wins from Abby McCulloh (200 free, 1:51.03 and 500 free, 4:51.57) and Sarah Livingston (100 back, 58.95).
North defeats Mill Creek
North Gwinnett won both the boys division (182-103) and the girls division (171-112) of a meet against Mill Creek over the weekend.
North got individual wins from Emma Reiser (girls 200 free, 1:56.12), Ayden Meierarend (boys 200 IM, 2:00.56 and 100 breast, 1:00.35), Blake Burnley (boys 50 free, 22.63 and 100 back, 57.04), Nick Stark (boys diving, 275.60), Morgan Lemmings (girls diving, 195.50), Tristan DenBrok (boys 100 fly, 57.33), Luke Han (boys 100 free, 48.00), Jamison Tiller (girls 100 free, 54.70), Ethan Reiser (boys 500 free, 4:53.33) and Brooke Postell (girls 500 free, 5:31.22).
Mill Creek’s first-place finishers were Daniel Roshka (boys 200 free, 1:46.18), Sydney Tashlein (girls 200 IM, 2:13.46 and 100 breast, 1:08.93), Iris Ochoa (girls 50 free, 25.56), Mia Walters (girls 100 fly, 59.07) and Vivien Rothwell (girls 100 back, 1:04.67).
Archer tops South Gwinnett
Archer picked up victories over South Gwinnett this past weekend, winning 224-67 in the girls division and 109-47 in the boys division.
The girls event winners for Archer were Anna Scull (200 free, 2:07.60 and 100 back, 1:15.57), Sydney Addison (200 IM, 2:38.03 and 100 free, 1:05.99), Saiya’Kaede Harris (50 free, 29.75), Hailey Yocca (diving, 151.35), Maddie Hays (100 fly, 1:06.29) and Nathalia Muralles (500 free, 6:42.56 and 100 breast, 1:28.87).
The Tigers’ boys individual wins came from Jalen Wright (50 free, 25.29), Andrew Schnupp (100 free, 51.52) and Jake Abney (100 breast, 1:15.19).
South’s Ethan Miller won the boys 500 free (7:25.56), and the Comets’ Jailon Backus won the boys 100 back (1:19.92).
Collins Hill sweeps Wesleyan
Collins Hill won both the boys (184-114) and girls (213-90) divisions of a meet last weekend against Wesleyan.
Collins Hill’s event winners were Marc Petrucci (boys 200 free, 1:58.98), Hamilton Mackenzie (girls 200 free, 2:08.72 and 100 fly, 1:06.25), Jayla Thompson (girls 200 IM, 2:21.52 and 500 free, 5:40.69), Sarah Fitzsimmons (girls 50 free, 27.02 and 100 breast, 1:15.05), Dominique Goodman (girls diving, 201.90), Reyna Neal (girls 100 free, 1:00.43), Payton Nabors (boys 500 free, 5:03.00), Charlotte Fellows (girls 100 back, 1:10.68) and Nermin Mujkanovic (boys 100 breast, 1:06.38).
Wesleyan got first-place finishes from Henry Wasmuth (boys 200 IM, 2:07.01 and 100 fly, 55.96), Evan Yeager (boys 50 free, 22.93 and 100 free, 52.09) and Jacob Price (boys diving, 255.90 and 100 back, 1:04.90).
Norcross rolls past Shiloh
Norcross cruised to a pair of victories over Shiloh last weekend.
The Blue Devils got boys event wins from Eddie Sinitsin (200 free, 2:09.59 and 100 free, 55.93), Preston Lin (200 IM, 2:15.29 and 100 fly, 57.98), Wesley Wilson (50 free, 24.41), Connor Naddra (diving, 150.50), Kevin Li (500 free, 5:56.88 and 100 breast, 1:11.34) and Noah Brown (100 back, 59.81).
Norcross’ girls individual wins came from Caroline Lantis (200 free, 2:08.42), Christina Bonacci (200 IM, 2:21.22), Emma Fass (50 free, 27.06), Sam Baker (diving, 186.95), Catie Choate (100 free, 54.76 and 100 back, 1:01.48), Audrey Bruns (500 free, 6:29.39) and Mimi Januzelli (100 breast, 1:21.88).
