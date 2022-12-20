thumbnail_thumbnail_9F6807D0-2083-409C-916E-25E15A54542B.jpg

Brookwood's swimming and diving teams pose for a photo after winning the Madeline J. Brown Invitational at Marist.

 Special Photo

Brookwood’s swimming and diving teams each had a perfect weekend with a dual meet victory Friday and an invitational win Saturday.

The Broncos won their showdown with North Gwinnett — the boys won 231.5-207.5 and the girls won 240-219 — and then both teams were victorious in the Madeline J. Brown Invitational at Marist. The boys won with 402 points to the 370 posted by runner-up Marist in a 17-team field, while the girls won with 464 points, well ahead of runner-up Marist’s 208 in the 18-team competition.

