Brookwood’s swimming and diving teams each had a perfect weekend with a dual meet victory Friday and an invitational win Saturday.
The Broncos won their showdown with North Gwinnett — the boys won 231.5-207.5 and the girls won 240-219 — and then both teams were victorious in the Madeline J. Brown Invitational at Marist. The boys won with 402 points to the 370 posted by runner-up Marist in a 17-team field, while the girls won with 464 points, well ahead of runner-up Marist’s 208 in the 18-team competition.
Brookwood’s event winners in the meet with North were Baylor Stanton (boys 200-yard individual medley, 1 minute, 49.06 seconds and 100 backstroke, 49.93), Nolan Patterson (boys 50 freestyle, 21.19), Nicole Amike (girls 50 free, 24.78), Chloe Brothers (girls diving, 300.85 points), Kyler Heffner (boys 100 butterfly, 51.91 and 500 free, 4:34.14), Hailey Dopson (girls 100 free, 53.43) and Hayden Britt (girls 100 breaststroke, 1:10.12).
In that meet, North got wins from Tristan DenBrok (boys 200 free, 1:40.83 and 100 free, 46.61), Emma Reiser (girls 200 free, 1:54.65), Morgan Jenny (girls 200 IM, 2:10.79 and 500 free, 5:07.38), Miles Gravitt (boys diving, 220.15), Jayla Thompson (girls 100 fly, 58.74), Ashley Morton (girls 100 back, 58.06) and Avery Joo (boys 100 breast, 1:00.99).
The Brookwood boys broke four meet records in Marist’s invitational — two individual races and two relays. Stanton topped the previous 200 free record with a time of 1:41.00, and Patterson broke the 50 free mark at 21.25. Those two joined Noah Silvers and Harrison Wright on a meet-record 200 free relay (1:27.94) and joined Brandon Shepard and Heffner on a meet-record 400 free relay (3:11.32) that lowered the previous record by nearly four seconds.
In addition to the record breakers, Brookwood’s first-place finishers at the Madeline J. Brown meet were Amike (girls 50 free, 24.86), Stanton (boys 100 free, 46.44) and Lucas Johnson (boys 500 free, 5:08.86).
Wesleyan splits
Wesleyan’s girls defeated Chattahoochee 155-146 Friday, while the boys team lost 173-122.
The Wolves’ first-place finishers were Hattie Wasmuth (girls 200 free, 2:05.45), Max Perry (boys 50 free, 23.33), Ansley Chapman (girls 50 free, 27.11), Evan Nichols (boys diving, 139.95), Abbey Suits (girls diving, 270.95) and Helen Wanjohi (girls 500 free, 6:05.61).
