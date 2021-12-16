Brookwood’s swimming and diving teams swept Peachtree Ridge last weekend.
The Broncos won the girls meet 248-95, and won the boys competition 255-85.
First-place finishers for the Brookwood boys were Kyler Heffner (200-yard individual medley, 2 minutes, 3.76 seconds and 500 freestyle, 4:55.04), Nolan Patterson (50 free, 22.02 and 100 butterfly, 53.94), Noah Silvers (100 free, 50.20), Brandon Shepard (100 backstroke, 1:00.83) and Graham Simmon (100 breaststroke, 1:02.12).
Event winners for the Bronco girls were Hailey Dopson (200 free, 2:01.01 and 50 free, 25.49), Nadia Davis (diving, 232.25 points), Hanna Burke (100 fly, 1:02.20), Sofie Rees (100 free, 58.06), Mary Kate Weitzel (500 free, 5:31.36), Margaret Cohen (100 back, 1:02.46) and Addison Curtis (100 breast, 1:14.53).
Peachtree Ridge got first-place showings from Zeeyan Alidina (boys 200 free, 1:53.69), Jessica Allibone (girls 200 IM, 2:15.32) and Nick Zielinski (boys diving, 142.70).
SWIMMING/DIVING
Duluth sweeps Collins Hill
Duluth posted wins over Collins Hill last weekend, winning 203.5-163.5 in the girls meet and 243-133 in the boys meet.
The Wildcats won every boys event, including first-place individual swims from Nathan Shepherd (200 free, 1:55.19 and 500 free, 5:12.71), Jacob Portillo (200 IM, 2:20.99 and 100 fly, 58.46), Jackson Avey (50 free, 22.70), Mason Leatherberry (diving, 166.60), Baden Stewart (100 free, 51.95), Parker Reason (100 back, 59.55) and Seth Routly (100 breast, 1:10.45).
Amelia Hildebrand won two events for the Duluth girls (100 free, 54.59 and 100 breast, 1:08.60), while teammate Anna Tarpley won the 200 IM (2:21.32).
Grayson wins tri-meet with South, Discovery
Grayson swept both divisions of a tri-meet last weekend with South Gwinnett and Discovery.
The Rams won the girls division with 729 points to South’s 246 and Discovery’s 167, and they won the boys division with 651.5 points to South’s 171 and Discovery’s 118.5.
Grayson’s first-place finishers were Mark Levine (boys 200 free, 2:15.53 and 100 fly, 1:10.98), Kathleen Tran (girls 200 free, 2:22.36 and 500 free, 6:30.80), Jaden Henry (boys 50 free, 24.25 and 100 free, 54.28), Ashlyn Fuchs (girls 50 free, 26.84), Stephen Muessle (boys diving, 209.65), Morgan Harriott (girls 100 free, 1:03.56), Hayden Narey (boys 100 back, 1:00.86), Kayla Marx (girls 100 back, 1:16.69), Fares Barghouthi (boys 100 breast, 1:19.32) and Liza Smith (girls 100 breast, 1:25.77).
South got a win from Ashley Dozier (girls 200 IM, 3:07.72).
Archer sweeps 4-team meet
Archer rolled to wins last weekend in a quad-meet with Berkmar, Meadowcreek and Central Gwinnett.
The Tigers put up 199 points in the girls meet to finish ahead of Berkmar (119), Meadowcreek (76) and Central (52). They won the boys division with 205 points to Berkmar’s 107, Meadowcreek’s 69 and Central’s 22.
Archer’s event winners were Jalen Wright (boys 200 free, 2:16.48 and 100 breast, 1:13.94), Sydney Addison (girls 200 free, 2:20.81 and 100 fly, 1:12.16), Andrew Swain (boys 200 IM, 2:42.01), Kennedy McNeil (girls 200 IM, 3:09.70), Andrew Schnupp (boys 50 free, 22.23 and 100 fly, 53.90), Anna Scull (girls 50 free, 26.76), Gavin Burns (boys 100 free, 59.27), Nathalia Muralles (girls 100 free, 1:06.27 and 100 back, 1:14.20), Jake Abney (boys 500 free, 6:30.55), Luna Shillcutt (girls 500 free, 7:51.36), Victor Nguyen (boys 100 back, 1:14.50) and Kathleen Patterson (girls 100 breast, 1:36.69).
Wesleyan battles Dunwoody
Wesleyan lost last week to Dunwoody, falling 171-138 in the girls division and 197-114 in the boys division.
The Wolves got event wins from Hattie Wasmuth (girls 200 IM, 2:17.97 and 500 free, 5:29.10), Reagan Beaty (girls diving, 231.15) and Caroline Stewart (girls 100 fly, 1:11.32).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.